Lenovo 4th of July sale drops the price of this ThinkPad from $939 to $229

4th of July sales are always a great time to check out cheap laptop deals. It’s unlikely you’ll get cheaper than this deal at Lenovo. Today, you can buy the Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga 11e Gen 5 for just $229. Lenovo reckons it’s usually priced at $939 so you’re saving $710 off the regular price. Honestly, that’s very unlikely given the spec. Lenovo uses an estimated value system which tends to overvalue the MSRP of its products. Still, regardless of the price you’re actually saving, being able to buy any Lenovo laptop for $229 is pretty sweet. Let’s take a look at what it offers.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga 11e Gen 5

The Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga 11e Gen 5 has an Intel Celeron processor along with 4GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. That means it won’t be competing with the best laptops around given it’s not exactly speedy but it covers the basics for working on the move. It’s great to see SSD storage instead of eMMC storage at this price, meaning you gain a small but important speed boost while you work or study. Perhaps the bigger highlight here is its 11.6-inch HD screen which is a touchscreen and offers 250 nits of brightness. The laptop also comes with a garaged pen so you can easily use the stylus to sketch out designs rather than solely depend on your fingers.

As one of the best laptop brands, Lenovo also knows that the finer details in life soon add up here. The Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga 11e Gen 5 has been tested against 12 military-grade requirements and has passed more than 200 durability tests. Its 360-degree hinges and ports have been reinforced with rubber bumpers so its corners are protected from damage, while the keyboard is water-resistant. Even its key are mechanically anchored so they can’t be easily prised off. What does this all add up to? It’s the ideal laptop for school kids. It can even withstand drops from up to three feet aka about the height of a school desk.

It’s well-designed so that your kids can study through it, but also then switch over to using it as a tablet for sketching out designs or even for watching some parent-approved streaming services.

A great bet for a starter laptop, the Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga 11e Gen 5 is down to $229 at Lenovo right now. Ignore its theoretical estimated value price of $939 which seems far too high and focus on the fact that $229 for this kind of laptop is a great deal. Snap it up now before it ends soon.

