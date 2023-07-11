Lenovo is also getting in on the Prime Day deals excitement by offering some exceptional doorbuster deals. Right now, you can buy the Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga 11e for just $229. According to Lenovo, that means you’re saving $710 off the regular price of $939. Once you see the specs, you’ll see it’s pretty unlikely that it ever cost this much. It’s thanks to Lenovo’s estimated value system which seems to enjoy overestimating original prices by quite a margin. Still, whatever the original price actually was, being able to pay $229 for a robust laptop with a touchscreen is pretty good. Let’s take a look at what else you need to know about one of the better Prime Day laptop deals.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga 11e

The Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga 11e is a fairly basic laptop but thanks to it coming from one of the best laptop brands, it has some neat tricks up its sleeve. It has an Intel Celeron processor along with 4GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. It’s good to see SSD storage over eMMC at this price but otherwise, it’s fairly unremarkable.

Where things begin to stand out is with its 11.6-inch HD touchscreen. Thanks to its touchscreen, you can be more hands-on with your work and the Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga 11e also comes with a garaged pen for more precise sketches or note-taking.

Better still, unlike even the best laptops, it’s capable of living a fairly rugged life. It’s been tested against 12 military-grade requirements and has passed more than 200 durability tests. It also has ports and 360-degree hinges that have been reinforced with rubber bumpers so they’re protected against damage. Even the keyboard is tough because it’s water-resistant and houses mechanically anchored keys which mean it’s difficult to pry them off. It also has a display with Corning Gorilla Glass so it’s impact and scratch resistant. It can even handle a drop from up to three feet. What are we saying? This is the perfect first laptop for your child that’s a little clumsy or reckless with how they treat tech. The Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga 11e is built to withstand a lot.

The Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga 11e is currently available direct from Lenovo for $229. A fantastic bargain for anyone who needs a highly robust laptop and doesn’t mind if it’s a little slow, the Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga 11e is likely to be a popular laptop. Buy it now if it fits your need.

