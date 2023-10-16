This Lenovo Workstation with 128GB of RAM is over $3,000 off

Lenovo has one of the best desktop computer deals going on today. It has discounted its super powerful workstation, the ThinkStation P3 Tower, a massive $3,160. This is a fairly new computer, making it a computer that’s often unlikely to have a discount, let alone a discount this impressive. This build would regularly cost more than $7,000, but today you can add it to your workflow for just $3,849. Lenovo is also including free standard delivery with a purchase. Act quickly if you feel this is the right computer for you, and take some of the savings to pair it with one of the best monitors if you don’t already have one.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkStation P3 Tower Workstation

If you’re looking for the right combination of power, performance, and longevity, you probably need to look for something beyond the best laptops. What you’ll likely need is a workstation-class computer, as even many of the best desktop computers aren’t necessarily built for nonstop processing throughout the day. A workstation-class computer is made to perform at peak capability for hours on end, and the Lenovo ThinkStation P3 was designed by engineers, for engineers. This is a computer that would fit well into the workflows of architects, visual effects artists, and other professionals who plan to push the specs to their limits.

When it comes to those specs, this build of the Lenovo ThinkStation P3 has a 13th-generation Intel i9 processor and a massive 128GB of RAM. These pair with an NVIDIA RTX A4500 graphics card with 20GB of dedicated RAM and a 1TB solid state drive to provide optimal performance and read/write speeds. Some other specs that push this computer into industrial-strength consideration are a 750-watt power supply, integrated ethernet connectivity, and expansion options that include the capability to add multiple graphics cards. You’ll also find the daily necessities with this workstation, as it comes with Windows 11 Pro 64 pre-installed, and it has numerous USB connection ports, as well as HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4 connection ports.

While this impressively-spec’d workstation would regularly cost more than $7,000, today it’s going for just $3,849. This makes the Lenovo ThinkStation P3 Tower Workstation worth $3,160 in savings, and Lenovo is even including free shipping with a purchase.

