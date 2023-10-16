 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This Lenovo Workstation with 128GB of RAM is over $3,000 off

Andrew Morrisey
By
A woman works at the Lenovo ThinkStation P3 Tower Workstation alongside two monitors.
Lenovo

Lenovo has one of the best desktop computer deals going on today. It has discounted its super powerful workstation, the ThinkStation P3 Tower, a massive $3,160. This is a fairly new computer, making it a computer that’s often unlikely to have a discount, let alone a discount this impressive. This build would regularly cost more than $7,000, but today you can add it to your workflow for just $3,849. Lenovo is also including free standard delivery with a purchase. Act quickly if you feel this is the right computer for you, and take some of the savings to pair it with one of the best monitors if you don’t already have one.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkStation P3 Tower Workstation

If you’re looking for the right combination of power, performance, and longevity, you probably need to look for something beyond the best laptops. What you’ll likely need is a workstation-class computer, as even many of the best desktop computers aren’t necessarily built for nonstop processing throughout the day. A workstation-class computer is made to perform at peak capability for hours on end, and the Lenovo ThinkStation P3 was designed by engineers, for engineers. This is a computer that would fit well into the workflows of architects, visual effects artists, and other professionals who plan to push the specs to their limits.

When it comes to those specs, this build of the Lenovo ThinkStation P3 has a 13th-generation Intel i9 processor and a massive 128GB of RAM. These pair with an NVIDIA RTX A4500 graphics card with 20GB of dedicated RAM and a 1TB solid state drive to provide optimal performance and read/write speeds. Some other specs that push this computer into industrial-strength consideration are a 750-watt power supply, integrated ethernet connectivity, and expansion options that include the capability to add multiple graphics cards. You’ll also find the daily necessities with this workstation, as it comes with Windows 11 Pro 64 pre-installed, and it has numerous USB connection ports, as well as HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4 connection ports.

Related

While this impressively-spec’d workstation would regularly cost more than $7,000, today it’s going for just $3,849. This makes the Lenovo ThinkStation P3 Tower Workstation worth $3,160 in savings, and Lenovo is even including free shipping with a purchase.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey is an independent writer and filmmaker. His interest in storytelling and its many mediums led to an interest…
This Alienware gaming PC with an RTX 4090, 32GB of RAM is $800 off
Alienware Aurora R15 placed at an angle on a table.

If you want the absolute best that you can get from the gaming PC deals that are available online, you should take a look at Dell's offer for the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming PC. From its original price of $3,800, the powerful machine is available with an $800 discount so you'll only have to pay $3,000. It's still not cheap, but it's worth every single penny because of its topnotch performance. You'll need to hurry with your purchase if you want to pocket the savings though, as time may already be running out for the bargain.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming PC
If you want to play the best PC games at their highest settings, the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming PC has your back. Inside its stylish chassis are the 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, plus 32GB of RAM that will give you room to run streaming apps and other software while you're playing video games, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. With these specifications, you'll be ready to run the best upcoming PC games without the need for further upgrades.

Read more
Lenovo Legion Pro 5 gaming laptop with an RTX 4070 is $400 off
Cyberpunk 2077 on the Lenovo Legion Pro 5.

If you're planning to buy a new gaming laptop, we highly recommend looking for offers involving the Lenovo Legion Pro 5. There's one right now from Lenovo itself -- a $400 discount that pulls the machine's price down from $1,900 to $1,500. It's still not cheap, but we assure you that every penny spent on this gaming laptop will be worth it. You're going to have to hurry with your purchase if you don't want to miss out on getting the device at 21% off though, as its price may return to normal at any moment.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Legion Pro 5 gaming laptop
The Lenovo Legion Pro 5 is our top choice in our roundup of the best gaming laptops because of the fantastic value that it provides as a reasonably priced and well-built machine. It's powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card, plus 32GB of RAM that's enough to run multiple applications like streaming software and web browsers while playing the best PC games at their highest settings, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. With these specifications, the Lenovo Legion Pro 5 is also prepared to play the best upcoming PC games without any need for further upgrades.

Read more
This Lenovo 2-in-1 laptop is discounted from $3,409 to $799
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 front angled view showing display.

If you skip past Lenovo's somewhat disingenuously high estimated value system, there are generally some great laptop deals to check out at the site. Right now, you can buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga for $799. Lenovo reckons that's reduced from $3,409 which seems excessively high and unlikely to us, but we do know that $799 is a pretty sweet deal for this laptop. If you're keen to know more, keep reading while we take you through what to expect from it. Don't forget to hit the buy button if it sounds like the one for you.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 Mark Coppock / Digital Trends

Read more