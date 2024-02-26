If you can’t decide between laptop deals and tablet deals for your next device, you won’t have to choose if you go for a 2-in-1 laptop like the Lenovo Yoga 6. If you’re interested, you’re in luck because it’s $310 off in the Lenovo Annual Sale, so you’ll only have to pay $550 instead of its original price of $860. You’re going to have to be quick with your purchase though, because there’s a chance that stocks are already running low for this versatile machine.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Yoga 6 2-in-1 laptop

The Lenovo Yoga 6 is a 2-in-1 laptop, which is described by our laptop buying guide as a device that combines the convenience and ease of a tablet’s touchscreen with the utility of a laptop’s keyboard. From laptop mode, you can fold the 13.3-inch WUXGA touchscreen of the Lenovo Yoga 6 all the way back to transform it into tablet mode. The 2-in-1 laptop also features a fabric top cover for added style, and a think and light frame so it would be easy to carry it around with you wherever you go.

In terms of performance, the Lenovo Yoga 6 won’t disappoint in handling your everyday activities with its AMD Ryzen 5 7530U processor, integrated AMD Radeon Graphics, and 8GB of RAM. The 2-in-1 laptop also packs a 512GB SSD, which should provide plenty of storage space for your files, and with Windows 11 Home pre-installed, you’ll be able to start using the device right after unboxing it. The Lenovo Yoga 6 also offers a 1080p Full HD camera with a privacy shutter and dual microphones for joining online meetings, and it comes with the Lenovo Digital Pen for taking notes and drawing sketches.

There are all kinds of 2-in-1 laptop deals out there, but this one from the Lenovo Annual Sale will be tough to beat — the Lenovo Yoga 6 for just $550, following a $310 discount on its sticker price of $860. We’re not sure how long stocks will last though, so if you think the Lenovo Yoga 6 is the perfect device for you, you shouldn’t hesitate with your purchase. If you hold yourself back from finishing the transaction right now, there’s a chance that you miss out on the savings.

