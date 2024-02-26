 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This Lenovo Yoga 2-in-1 laptop is discounted from $860 to $550

Aaron Mamiit
By
A Lenovo Yoga 6 resting on a table in tablet mode.
Lenovo

If you can’t decide between laptop deals and tablet deals for your next device, you won’t have to choose if you go for a 2-in-1 laptop like the Lenovo Yoga 6. If you’re interested, you’re in luck because it’s $310 off in the Lenovo Annual Sale, so you’ll only have to pay $550 instead of its original price of $860. You’re going to have to be quick with your purchase though, because there’s a chance that stocks are already running low for this versatile machine.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Yoga 6 2-in-1 laptop

The Lenovo Yoga 6 is a 2-in-1 laptop, which is described by our laptop buying guide as a device that combines the convenience and ease of a tablet’s touchscreen with the utility of a laptop’s keyboard. From laptop mode, you can fold the 13.3-inch WUXGA touchscreen of the Lenovo Yoga 6 all the way back to transform it into tablet mode. The 2-in-1 laptop also features a fabric top cover for added style, and a think and light frame so it would be easy to carry it around with you wherever you go.

In terms of performance, the Lenovo Yoga 6 won’t disappoint in handling your everyday activities with its AMD Ryzen 5 7530U processor, integrated AMD Radeon Graphics, and 8GB of RAM. The 2-in-1 laptop also packs a 512GB SSD, which should provide plenty of storage space for your files, and with Windows 11 Home pre-installed, you’ll be able to start using the device right after unboxing it. The Lenovo Yoga 6 also offers a 1080p Full HD camera with a privacy shutter and dual microphones for joining online meetings, and it comes with the Lenovo Digital Pen for taking notes and drawing sketches.

Related

There are all kinds of 2-in-1 laptop deals out there, but this one from the Lenovo Annual Sale will be tough to beat — the Lenovo Yoga 6 for just $550, following a $310 discount on its sticker price of $860. We’re not sure how long stocks will last though, so if you think the Lenovo Yoga 6 is the perfect device for you, you shouldn’t hesitate with your purchase. If you hold yourself back from finishing the transaction right now, there’s a chance that you miss out on the savings.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Normally $2039, this Lenovo laptop just had its price slashed to $599
The Lenovo ThinkPad L14 on a white background.

Lenovo frequently has some of the best laptop deals around providing you don’t mind the company’s estimated value system making original prices look overly high. Look past that though and you’ll love being able to buy a Lenovo ThinkPad L14 laptop for $599. According to Lenovo, that’s a huge reduction of $1,440 from $2,039. Whatever the true discount, what we do know is that $599 is a pretty great price for a productive laptop. Here’s what you need to know about it before you buy.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad L14
The Lenovo ThinkPad L14 laptop offers some decent hardware for the price. That includes an AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5675U processor along with 16GB of memory. For storage, a 512GB SSD means you can easily store all your files safely without having to rely on cloud storage. There’s also a 14-inch full HD screen with 1920 x 1080 resolution, 300 nits of brightness, 45% NTSC and anti-glare properties.

Read more
The 25 best Presidents’ Day laptop deals we’ve found so far
The Dell XPS 13 9315 on a table against a window.

There are loads of discounts available in this year's Presidents' Day laptop deals, so now's a great time to pick up a new device if you're due for an upgrade. We've gathered our favorite bargains featuring the best laptop brands, including HP, Dell, Apple, and Lenovo, so you won't have to worry about durability and performance. Whether you need a student laptop, a work-from-home laptop, a 2-in-1 laptop, a gaming laptop, or one of the best laptops around, you'll want to take advantage of the savings that you can get for the holiday.
Best HP laptop Presidents' Day deals

If you go for an HP laptop, you'll be getting a dependable device that will be able to handle your daily tasks, as long as you purchase one with specifications that will meet your needs. There are different kinds of HP laptop Presidents' Day deals, ranging from budget-friendly devices to high-end models, and once you've decided what to buy, you need to hurry in completing the transaction because the discounts will end soon.

Read more
103 printers from HP, Brother, Epson, and Canon discounted — from $40
The Brother MFC-J1010DW Wireless All-in-One Inkjet Printer on a desk next to a laptop.

Even though the world has largely gone digital, there's still a very clear and real need for printing, whether it's for somebody who runs a small or medium business or somebody who wants to print their color photos. Either way, if you're looking to buy a new printer, then this flash sale from Best Buy is the perfect opportunity. There's a huge selection here, from the very budget-friendly to the more advanced color and office printers that can do a little bit of everything. So, we've done a bit of digging and found our favorite picks from the flash sale below, so be sure to check them out, as well as the complete sale from Best Buy, using the button below. And, if none of the deals from Best Buy tickle your fancy, be sure to check out some of these other great printer deals, too.

What you should buy from the Best Buy printer sale
HP is probably one of the most well-known printer makers out there, and it also offers one of the cheapest printers on the market if you're looking for something that is ultra-budget. For example, this basic HP DeskJet 2734e is already cheap at its usual $85 price, but the deal from Best Buy

Read more