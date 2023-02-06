 Skip to main content
Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 laptop just got a $700 price cut

In the wide world of tech, nothing quite beats an excellent deal on some shiny new gear, whether that be a TV, game console, or one of the best laptop deals — for work, school, or even play. You may own a smartphone or mobile device sure, but you really can’t get by without having a laptop nearby because sometimes you just need that full-size keyboard to type out a document, do some online banking, or watch streaming content on a larger display. With this Lenovo Yoga 7i deal you get the best of both worlds because it’s a two-in-one laptop that can swap seamlessly between a tablet-style device and a conventional laptop. Right now, Lenovo is offering it for $900, which is $700 off its usual $1,600 price tag. That is one remarkable deal. Hurry and order if you’re interested or keep reading for a closer look at why this two-in-one laptop is a good fit for you.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Yoga 7i

While the title of our Lenovo Yoga 7i laptop review is quite forthcoming, the system was praised for its excellent productivity performance, solid build quality, simple yet refined looks, and top-notch keyboard and touchpad. The latter adds convenience and improved usability, particularly when you have a lot to type — and that could be anywhere these days, including social media, work documents, chat apps, and so much more.

Above all, this two-in-one hybrid system allows you to use it as a conventional laptop, fold the hinge backward so it’s more like a tablet, or prop it up in any number of configurations such as upright on the counter to watch media.

Inside is a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, integrated Intel Iris XE graphics, 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM — DDR5 is the fastest RAM on the market currently — and a 1TB solid-state drive for speedy boot times and fast loading apps. The 16-inch WQXGA IPS touchscreen display looks beautiful, with a maximum supported resolution of 2560 by 1600, which is impressive for a laptop. Plus, it’s running Windows 11 Home so this is akin to a full desktop experience, as opposed to a Chromebook or a similarly limited option.

If any of that sounds exciting to you, and it should, you can grab the Lenovo Yoga 7i two-in-one for $700 off, bringing the final price to $900, instead of the much higher $1,600 price tag. Here’s the concern, however. We don’t know how long this deal is going to last or if the Yoga 7i will sell out before then because once it sells out this offer is gone for good. If you have any interest, any interest at all, hurry up and take advantage of the deal. There aren’t too many two-in-ones with this kind of power in this price range.

