If you can no longer wait for the Microsoft Surface Pro 10, Best Buy has a good reason for you to buy the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 right now — a $440 discount for the version with 16GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, and the Surface Pro Keyboard, so you’ll only have to pay $1,100 instead of $1,540. The offer may expire at any moment though. If you’re interested, it’s highly recommended that you proceed with purchasing the device as soon as you can as Surface Pro deals rarely last long.

Why you should buy the Microsoft Surface Pro 9

The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 promises dependable performance with its 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and 16GB of RAM, and it offers ample storage space for your files on its 256GB SSD. The device’s 13-inch PixelSense touchscreen offers 2880 x 1920 resolution and support for Dolby Vision for sharp details and vivid colors, and its battery can last up to 15.5 hours on a single charge. It’s not a surprise that the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 runs on Windows 11 Home out of the box, and it even comes with a 30-day trial of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate if you want to try using the device for casual gaming whenever you’re taking a break from work or school.

The Surface Pro Keyboard that comes with the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 transforms it from a tablet to a 2-in-1 laptop under the detachable category, according to our laptop buying guide. The Surface Pro Keyboard enables typing for documents, forms, and blogs with the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 kickstand in place, and it doubles as protection for the device’s display when it’s folded.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 with 16GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, and the Surface Pro Keyboard is on sale from Best Buy for $1,100, for savings of $440 on its sticker price of $1,540. Microsoft’s Surface brand is always a popular choice from 2-in-1 laptop deals, and here’s your chance to get the latest version with a discount. Its price may be back to normal as soon as tomorrow though, so there’s no time to waste — add the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 to your cart and complete your purchase as soon as possible.

