 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Microsoft Surface Pro, Surface Laptop prices slashed ahead of new launches

Jennifer Allen
By
The Surface Pro 9 in laptop mode on a table.
Microsoft

Later this week, Microsoft is hosting an event where it’s very likely we’ll see new Surface Pros and Laptops. That’ll explain why Best Buy is currently running a huge sale on all its existing Surface laptop Go and Surface Pro models with some deep discounts to be enjoyed. Some of the better laptop deals around, providing you don’t mind potentially having older tech, we strongly recommend checking out the full sale for yourself by clicking the button below. If you need a little guidance about what to buy though, keep reading and we’ll highlight some good purchases to make.

What to shop for in the Best Buy Microsoft Surface laptop sale

Some of the best laptops are Surface Pros such as the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 being one of the best 2-in-1 laptops around. We’re expecting to see a Microsoft Surface Pro 10 soon but if you’re fine having potentially older tech at a big saving, consider the for $1,000 reduced from $1,400. This is the 5G model so you won’t have to rely on a Wi-Fi connection all the time. It has the Microsoft SQ3 processor along with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. The 13-inch PixelSense Flow display looks great with a 2880 x 1920 resolution and is edge-to-edge so it looks super sleek. Working as a 2-in-1 device, it’s super versatile while you get to enjoy up to 19 hours of battery life.

Alternatively, you can go super great value with the for $574 reduced from $700. It has an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. The 12.4-inch PixelSense display looks great and there’s Dolby Audio support and mostly everything else you could want from a good-quality laptop. It’s still looking good with the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3 on the horizon.

Related

Another option is to consider the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio. We’re likely to see a Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 soon, but the model on sale at Best Buy still looks pretty great. It has a 14.4-inch PixelSense touchscreen along with an Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. It’s powerful stuff for anyone who wants good looks and decent performance.

Overall, Best Buy has some great deals on the Microsoft Surface Pro and Laptop range. If you’re looking to reap the benefits before the new devices are announced later this week, this is your chance to do so. We’ve picked out just some of the options available to you. To see everything out there, click the button below to see the full sale.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
This HP 17-inch laptop just had its price slashed from $500 to $300
The HP 17t-cn300 17.3-inch laptop against a white background.

One of the cheaper laptop deals comes directly from the source with a sizeable discount on a 17-inch laptop at HP. Usually priced at $500, you can buy it for just $300. While this isn't a system for any with big expectations, it's ideal for typing up papers, taking to class, or simply browsing the internet. The $200 saving makes it much more affordable too. Here's everything else you need to know about it before you hit the buy button.

Why you should buy the HP 17-inch laptop
HP is one of the best laptop brands and a good option to consider when buying something inexpensive. With the HP 17-inch laptop, you get all the core essentials. It has an AMD Athlon Gold processor along with 8GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. None of that is exactly fast but it's the right kind of basics you need for getting work done while using a Windows 11-based system.

Read more
Lenovo’s latest ThinkPad X1 Carbon laptop is 50% off right now
Intel Online Connect

Lenovo’s ThinkPad lineup offers a laptop model for almost everyone, and with this deal on the 11th generation ThinkPad X1 Carbon it offers some impressive savings for professionals and small businesses. Currently you can grab the base model ThinkPad X1 Carbon for just $1,160, which is a 50% discount from its regular price of $2,319. However, there are many configurations of the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 that qualify for this 50% discount, so you can customize your build several different ways and still count on saving big.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 11)
There are a lot of options when trying to track down the best laptops for your daily workflow, and the ThinkPad lineup alone offers several of them. Our Lenovo ThinkPad buying guide can help you sort through some of the broader similarities and differences between models, but when it comes to meeting the needs of users who want something secure, powerful, and portable, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon is a difficult computer to top. Its base offering includes an Intel i5 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB solid state drive. It also comes with Windows 11 pre-installed.

Read more
Best Buy just knocked $250 off this Samsung 4K gaming monitor
Samsung's new Odyssey G7 comes with a flat screen.

For an awesome gaming monitor deal, check out the offer Best Buy has on the Samsung Odyssey G7 28-inch 4K gaming monitor. Usually priced at $800, it's down to $550 for a limited time only making it one of the best monitor deals around at the moment. Offering great picture quality for anyone with the best gaming hardware, it's sure to be a fantastic upgrade for many. Here's a quick look at what it offers before you hit the buy button.

Why you should buy the Samsung Odyssey G7 28-inch 4K gaming monitor
As makers of some of the best gaming monitors, you're in good hands with the Samsung Odyssey G7 28-inch 4K gaming monitor. It has all the right credentials for an awesome display. It's a 4K IPS panel so there's a maximum resolution of 3840 x 2160 but it's so much more. There's HDR400 support so you get fantastic depth and detail to whatever you're looking at.

Read more