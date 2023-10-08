The best October Prime Day Lenovo laptop deals available now

Amazon’s Prime Day deals are once again online in Prime Big Deal Days 2023, so retailers like Lenovo are looking to divert shoppers’ attention to their own sales. If you’re thinking about taking advantage of Prime Day laptop deals, you should be looking at Lenovo’s offers that are also available right now. Ranging from budget Chromebooks to 2-in-1 laptops to gaming machines, there’s something for everyone, and we’ve rounded up favorite bargains to help you decide what to buy. You’ll need to act fast though, as stocks may run out at any moment.

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook — $299, was $479

The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook is equipped with the Intel Pentium Silver N6000 processor, Intel UHD Graphics, 8GB of RAM, and a 64GB eMMC for storage. The device runs pretty smooth even with these low-end components because of Google’s Chrome OS, which heavily utilizes web-based apps over installed software. The Chromebook is also a 2-in-1 laptop, quickly transforming from laptop mode to tablet mode with the help of the 360-degree hinges attaching its 15.6-inch Full HD screen to its body.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 — $329, was $499

The Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 is another Chrome OS-powered device, but it allows you to get an OLED screen for a very affordable price. The 13.3-inch display also offers Full HD resolution, and inside are the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 processor, Qualcomm Adreno Graphics, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB eMMC for storage. It’s also a 2-in-1 laptop, but it instead features a detachable fabric folio keyboard that also doubles as protection for the screen.

Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Gen 2 — $389, was $1,639

The second-generation Lenovo ThinkPad L13 offers powerful performance at an affordable price with its AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U processor, AMD Radeon Graphics, and 8GB of RAM. It also comes with a 512GB SSD with Windows 11 Pro pre-installed. The laptop is compact, with a 13.3-inch Full HD display that maintains portability so it will be easy to carry with you while you’re on the go.

Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 — $449, was $1,929

The second-generation Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga is a 2-in-1 variant that keeps the laptop’s 13.3-inch Full HD display, but it’s now a touchscreen that you can fold all the way back to change the device from a laptop to a tablet. It’s powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 5600U processor, AMD Radeon Graphics, and 8GB of RAM, and it’s got a 512GB SSD with Windows 11 Pro pre-loaded. The device also comes with the ThinkPad Pen Pro for sketching and taking down notes.

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 — $520, was $740

The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 is another 2-in-1 laptop, combining versatility with extraordinary performance at a relatively affordable price. With the AMD Ryzen 5 7530U processor, AMD Radeon Graphics, and 8GB of RAM, there won’t be a problem multitasking between apps. The laptop features a 14-inch QUXGA display, a 512GB SSD with Windows 11 Home, and the Lenovo Digital Pen so you’ve got a stylus as another input option.

Lenovo Yoga 7 — $550, was $750

The Lenovo Yoga 7 is a 2-in-1 laptop that runs fast and smooth with its AMD Ryzen 5 7535U processor, AMD Radeon 660M graphics, and 8GB of RAM, and it’s got ample storage space for your files on its 512GB SSD that comes with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded. The device also features a 16-inch touchscreen with WUXGA resolution, and it even comes with a three-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass.

Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 2 — $729, was $3,089

Another 2-in-1 laptop, the second-generation Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga will be able to keep up with your daily workload because it’s equipped with the 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 8GB of RAM. Whether you’re using it as a laptop or a tablet, the 13.3-inch WUXGA touchscreen is bright and colorful, and you’ll have access to all of the most popular productivity apps because it runs on the Windows 11 Pro, which is pre-installed in its 512GB SSD.

Lenovo Legion Pro 5 Gen 8 — $1,250, was $1,600

For a gaming laptop that won’t have trouble running the best PC games at their most demanding settings, go for the eighth-generation Lenovo Legion Pro 5. Inside the gaming laptop are the AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM, and you’ll have plenty of space for your favorite titles on its 1TB SSD that ships with Windows 11 Home. Additionally, the 16-inch WQXGA display with a 165Hz refresh rate will let you appreciate today’s most popular video games.

