 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Razer Black Friday deals: Save on gaming laptops, keyboards and more

Aaron Mamiit
By
Razer Blade 14 (2023) sitting on a coffee table.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends / Digital Trends

If you’re planning to get a new gaming laptop or other gaming accessories, you should check out the Black Friday deals on Razer products. It’s one of the most popular brands among gamers because of its high-performance and stylish devices, and for the shopping holiday, you can get them with huge discounts. You’re going to have to hurry with your chosen purchases once you’ve decided what to buy though, because stocks for some of these bargains may already be running low.

Best Razer gaming laptop Black Friday deals

The Razer Blade 15 on a table with a game on the screen.
Razer

If you go for a gaming laptop by Razer, not only will you be getting a stylish device, but you’ll also own a powerful machine that won’t have trouble running the best PC games. You should buy the model that maximizes your budget to get the best bang for your buck, but you’ll have to hurry with your decision on what to purchase because there’s a chance that these discounts will no longer be available as soon as tomorrow.

  • Razer Blade 14 —
  • Razer Blade 17 —
  • Razer Blade 15 (240Hz QHD) —
  • Razer Blade 15 (240Hz QHD OLED) —
  • Razer Blade 15 (360Hz FHD) —

Best Razer gaming mouse Black Friday deals

The Razer DeathAdder Essential gaming mouse on a desk.
Razer

For a gaming mouse that’s precise and durable, go for one made by Razer. The brand’s gaming mice are known for their long-lasting switches and insane sensitivity, which may spell the difference between victory and defeat. They also look great, with some of them offering customizable lighting options so you can play in style.

  • Razer DeathAdder Essential —
  • Razer Basilisk V3 —
  • Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro —
  • Razer Basilisk Ultimate —
  • Razer Naga Pro —

Best Razer gaming keyboard Black Friday deals

Razer Hunstsman Mini 60-percent keyboard on gray and green deskpad.
Razer / Razer

Like with a gaming mouse, the precision and responsiveness of a gaming keyboard is important because any delay in registering your presses is a big deal in competitive environments. A Razer gaming keyboard promises the best possible typing experience, while also looking eye-catching with colorful lights and sleek designs. They’re not going to stay this cheap for long though, so buy one now.

  • Razer Ornata V3 —
  • Razer BlackWidow V3 —
  • Razer Huntsman Mini —
  • Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition —
  • Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini —

Best Razer gaming chair Black Friday deals

The Razer Enki Pro gaming chair - Koenigsegg Edition.
Razer

A gaming chair is a necessity nowadays because gamers shouldn’t sacrifice their health while playing their favorite video games. Razer gaming chairs provide the necessary support and comfort so you can play for hours without experiencing body pains, while also featuring unique designs that will make sure that you stand out — an important thing to consider for streamers.

  • Razer Iskur —
  • Razer Enki —
  • Razer Enki Pro – Koenigsegg Edition —
  • Razer Enki Pro – Williams Esports Edition —

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Best Dell Black Friday deals: Save on laptops, monitors, desktop PCs
The Dell XPS 13, open on a table in front of a window.

There's no need to wait for Black Friday deals because retailers like Dell have already rolled out some of their offers for the shopping holiday. Whether you're planning to buy a new laptop, monitor, or desktop computer, Dell surely has something that will fit your budget. We've rounded up the best Dell Black Friday deals that you can shop right now to help you decide quickly on your purchases, since you need to hurry to make sure that you're able to take advantage of the bargains. Like HP laptop Black Friday deals and Amazon Black Friday laptop deals, these discounts could end at any time. Any of these prices may return to normal at any moment, so act fast.
Top 3 Dell Black Friday deals
Dell S2721QS 4K monitor -- $240, was $330

If you're looking for monitor deals to upgrade an outdated display, you should consider the Dell S2721QS 4K monitor. You'll be getting sharp details and vivid colors on its 27-inch screen with 4K Ultra HD resolution, and you'll also experience less stuttering and screen tearing with AMD's FreeSync technology. Your neck and eyes will stay comfortable with the help of the monitor's height-adjustable stand and Dell's ComfortView Plus that reduces harmful blue light emissions.

Read more
The best HP laptop Black Friday deals happening right now
hp omen 16 2023 review 02

As Black Friday quickly approaches and the whole month of November is treated as a sales event, now is the perfect time to pick up a laptop, especially if you missed out during Prime Day. Luckily, HP has some great early Black Friday deals you can take advantage of; whether you want something for work or gaming, there are quite a few options. We've collected some of our favorite deals across the board, but it is always worth checking out these Dell Black Friday deals for alternatives.
Best HP Laptop Black Friday Deals

HP has a lot of great budget-oriented laptops, so if you're looking for something that won't impact your wallet too much, going for one of these Black Friday laptop deals below is a good idea. That said, keep in mind that their lower-tier laptops tend to have a lot of similarities, with only slight changes in specifications here and there, so it might be worth looking at our laptop buying guide for some help. Even so, we've done our best to pick the deals that we find are the best when balancing costs with specifications.

Read more
Best Black Friday MacBook deals: Get an Apple laptop from $505
Digital Trends Best Black Friday MacBook Deals

MacBooks are fantastic laptops for students, professionals and casual users. There are a wide variety of MacBooks, including some cheaper options and some very expensive options. Of course, all MacBooks come with the Apple price tag, so it's smart to buy a new one during Black Friday deals. We've collected the best MacBook deals currently available from a wide variety of retailers. You'll find them below organized by style and chipset.
Best MacBook Air Black Friday deals

The MacBook Air has been a favorite of students and casual users for many years. It started out as a more budget-friendly and portable option when compared to the Pro line, but it's gotten significantly more powerful over the years. We've found discounts on version that have the M1 chip and the M2 chip, so you can pick your power level. Amazon Black Friday laptop deals are currently the best places to search for cheap MacBook Airs, including new and refurbished units.

Read more