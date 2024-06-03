 Skip to main content
Razer Blade 18 is the ‘world’s first’ laptop with an 18-inch 4K 200Hz display

New Razer Blade 18 with 4K 200Hz display and Thunderbolt 5
Razer

If you’re a framerate purist, meaning you love your framerates as high as possible, chances are, you’re not gaming on a laptop. While gaming laptops have come a long way in recent years, particularly in performance and display specs, a traditional desktop and monitor setup still offers some of the best performance, bar none. At least, that was the case until Razer’s Blade 18 gaming laptop hit the scene. It’s the ‘world’s-first’ laptop with a gorgeous 18-inch 4K 200Hz display and Thunderbolt 5 connectivity. That means you get an excellent refresh rate, with high framerates on an extra-large display, all equipped on a laptop. Whoa. Of course, the hardware is just as important here, so you’ll be happy to know it has an Intel Core i9-14900HX processor and GeForce RTX 4090 GPU with 16GB of GDDR6 dedicated VRAM. Whoa again. For a limited time, if you order on Razer.com, you’ll get a free Joyplot Chroma Laptop Skin for the Blade 18.

Why you should buy the Razer Blade 18 4K 200Hz model

Laptops are fantastic because you can bring them anywhere. They fit easily inside a backpack or a carrying bag, including extra peripherals like an external mouse or headphones. But there’s no equal to a traditional desktop for gamers interested in high-performance, immersive visuals and high framerates. Well, that used to be true. With Razer’s Blade 18, the stakes are much higher. As with most gaming laptops, you can customize the hardware, especially if you want to stretch the performance. However, the base model is packed with tons of power.

With the extra large 18-inch 4K-capable 200Hz UHD+ display, you get an ultra-sharp and vibrant picture with high refresh rates for silky smooth gameplay. It’s also the ‘world’s first’ Thunderbolt 5 laptop, which offers up to three times the bandwidth of the previous generation, allowing you to connect up to three additional 4K displays seamlessly. Imagine that setup.

Of course, the display sounds excellent, but it won’t do much good without supportive hardware under the hood. It’s a good thing the Razer Blade 18 features the latest Intel Core i9 HX series processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090. You also get six THX Spatial Audio speakers for surround audio, WiFi 7 for blazing-fast wireless connectivity, and a 5MP webcam built-in for streaming. If all of that power doesn’t sound titillating to you, I don’t know what will.

It features a 14th-generation Intel Core i9 processor with 24 cores and a Turbo Boost clock speed of 5.8GHz. You can also choose between 32GB or 64GB of DDR5 system RAM, with the black model including more RAM, versus the Mercury color, which has less. Either way, that’s plenty of power to run even the latest games on high or above graphics settings. It also comes with a 4TB solid-state drive and plenty of space to store games — the latest titles require more storage space.

Personally, I’m sold. But for a limited time, when you buy the Razer Blade 18 4K 200 Hz model through Razer’s website, you’ll get a free Joyplot Chroma Laptop Skin to wrap your new system in style.

