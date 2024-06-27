This content is sponsored. Digital Trends works closely with advertisers to highlight their products and services to our readers. Although this article is informational and not opinionated, it reflects thorough fact-checking by our team to ensure accuracy. Our dedicated partnerships team, not external advertisers, crafts all sponsored content in-house. For more information on our approach to sponsored content, click here .

Right on schedule, Razer is back with some fantastic deals on Razer Blade gaming laptops and other items you’ll want to see. For example, you’ll get 30% off all with the purchase of any Blade laptop, and that discount is applied automatically at checkout. Skins, if you didn’t know already, offers an incredible way to customize your gaming laptop with patterns like Geometric Mercury, Carbon Fiber, Green Hex Camo or Pearlescent Steel. They’re custom-fit for each Blade laptop and available exclusively through Razer. But enough talk about skins; let’s look at all the best Razer deals available to shop right now.

30% off All Razer Skins

As mentioned, you’ll get 30% off all Razer Skins with the purchase of any Blade laptop. The discount will be applied automatically; make sure you add the qualifying products to your cart — a Blade laptop and a skin you want. Easy peasy lemon squeezy.

Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock Chroma — $300, was $330

This highly functional dock offers ten ports for maximum connectivity. It’s compatible with both Windows and Mac and allows you to connect up to two 4K displays — with an Intel-powered Mac — and a single 4K display — with an M1-powered Mac. Ports include four Thunderbolt 4 USB-C, three USB-A 3.2 Gen 2, a Gigabit Ethernet, a 3.5mm headphone and mic combo port, and an SD Card Reader built-in.

Razer Blade 17 — $999, was $2,699

Rocking a beautiful 17-inch QHD display running at 165Hz, this capable gaming laptop also includes a ton of power packed inside. Starting with the Intel Core i7-12800H processor, 16GB of 4,800MHz RAM, and GeForce RTX 3060, you have enough power to run most games on high settings or above, even while playing from a local coffee shop. It also has a 1TB solid-state drive, which is enough space to store a bunch of games and comes with Windows 11 Home. This deal saves you $1,000 right off the top.

Razer Blade 15 — $1,800, was $2,800

Although it has a slightly smaller display, at 15 inches, don’t let this system fool you. It’s a gorgeous QHD panel, running at a blazing 240Hz — not something you commonly see in laptops. For power, it has an Intel Core i7-13800H processor, 16GB of 5,200MHz RAM, a GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, and a 1TB solid-state drive. Plus, it comes with a few 1-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, so you can start playing right away even if you don’t own any games. And don’t forget those free Razer Skins you’ll get with your purchase. This deal saves you $1,700 on a powerful, acclaimed laptop.

All listed deals will expire June 30, so be sure to shop them now while you can.