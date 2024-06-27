 Skip to main content
In partnership with

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This content is sponsored. Digital Trends works closely with advertisers to highlight their products and services to our readers. Although this article is informational and not opinionated, it reflects thorough fact-checking by our team to ensure accuracy. Our dedicated partnerships team, not external advertisers, crafts all sponsored content in-house. For more information on our approach to sponsored content, click here.

These are the best Razer deals for June and you really need to see them

Razer Blade gaming laptop on desk featured image for best razer deals for june
Razer

Right on schedule, Razer is back with some fantastic deals on Razer Blade gaming laptops and other items you’ll want to see. For example, you’ll get 30% off all with the purchase of any Blade laptop, and that discount is applied automatically at checkout. Skins, if you didn’t know already, offers an incredible way to customize your gaming laptop with patterns like Geometric Mercury, Carbon Fiber, Green Hex Camo or Pearlescent Steel. They’re custom-fit for each Blade laptop and available exclusively through Razer. But enough talk about skins; let’s look at all the best Razer deals available to shop right now.

30% off All Razer Skins

As mentioned, you’ll get 30% off all Razer Skins with the purchase of any Blade laptop. The discount will be applied automatically; make sure you add the qualifying products to your cart — a Blade laptop and a skin you want. Easy peasy lemon squeezy.

Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock Chroma — $300, was $330

This highly functional dock offers ten ports for maximum connectivity. It’s compatible with both Windows and Mac and allows you to connect up to two 4K displays — with an Intel-powered Mac — and a single 4K display — with an M1-powered Mac. Ports include four Thunderbolt 4 USB-C, three USB-A 3.2 Gen 2, a Gigabit Ethernet, a 3.5mm headphone and mic combo port, and an SD Card Reader built-in.

Razer Blade 17 — $999, was $2,699

Rocking a beautiful 17-inch QHD display running at 165Hz, this capable gaming laptop also includes a ton of power packed inside. Starting with the Intel Core i7-12800H processor, 16GB of 4,800MHz RAM, and GeForce RTX 3060, you have enough power to run most games on high settings or above, even while playing from a local coffee shop. It also has a 1TB solid-state drive, which is enough space to store a bunch of games and comes with Windows 11 Home. This deal saves you $1,000 right off the top.

Razer Blade 15 — $1,800, was $2,800

Although it has a slightly smaller display, at 15 inches, don’t let this system fool you. It’s a gorgeous QHD panel, running at a blazing 240Hz — not something you commonly see in laptops. For power, it has an Intel Core i7-13800H processor, 16GB of 5,200MHz RAM, a GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, and a 1TB solid-state drive. Plus, it comes with a few 1-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, so you can start playing right away even if you don’t own any games. And don’t forget those free Razer Skins you’ll get with your purchase. This deal saves you $1,700 on a powerful, acclaimed laptop.

All listed deals will expire June 30, so be sure to shop them now while you can.

Topics
The Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop with RTX 4070 is $1,000 cheaper today
Razer Blade 15 lifestyle image on desk

If you’re looking for great gaming laptop deals, check out what Razer has to offer. Right now you can buy the Razer Blade 15 with some great hardware, all for $1,800 instead of $2,800. The $1,000 discount is unlikely to stick around for very long, so we’re here to take a quick look at what it offers before you commit to the buy button below.

Why you should buy the Razer Blade 15
Razer is one of the best gaming laptop brands out there, sort of the MacBook of gaming laptops because of their stylish design and speedy hardware. Even the keyboard is great, and the Razer Blade 15 has a massive trackpad which is great for portable gaming. That means Razer laptops can be expensive, but that’s less of an issue when they’re on sale.

Read more
Best Meta Quest 2 deals: Save big on the VR headset today
A Meta Quest 2, adjusted to look green, is being used for gaming.

Even though the Apple Vision Pro is the latest when it comes to VR headsets, especially with its excellent mixed AR experience, it's incredibly expensive and probably costs more than most people are willing to pay for. As such, probably one of the best affordable options is the Meta Quest 2, which doesn't even require you to have a fancy computer to run it on. While it's true that things like the Meta Quest 3 are more powerful, it's also double the price, depending on the model, and still doesn't have a ton of library support. To that end, we've collected some of our favorite Meta Quest 2 deals and bundles for you to check out below, although if you still want to go for the newer model, you can check out these Meta Quest 3 deals instead.
Today's best Meta Quest 2 deals

Meta Quest 2 (128GB) --
Meta Quest 2 (128GB) + 3 Months YouTube Premium --
Meta Quest 2 Starter Bundle (128GB) --
Meta Quest 2 Power Bundle (128GB) --

Read more
You’re never gonna believe these early Prime Day Razer Blade gaming laptop deals
New Razer Blade gaming laptops with RTX 40 series GPUS

'Tis the season for some excellent gaming laptop deals, especially with so many early Prime Day deals floating around. They're just in time for summer and the scorching heat, too. You can stay inside, where it's cool and game away. Particularly, Razer's Blade gaming laptops are available at a variety of deals and discounts -- these are laptop markdowns you don't want to miss. You'll save upwards of $800, depending on the model and the discount. The latest Razer Blade series gaming laptops feature NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series cards, which are ideal not just for gaming with incredibly smooth visuals but also for many of the new AI applications and tasks. NVIDIA GPUs were basically built from the ground up for optimal AI performance. Either way, you should kick back, relax, and maybe start thinking about shopping for these deals.

 
Razer Blade 15 RTX 4060 -- $1,500, was $2,500
This deal saves you $1,000. Featuring an Intel Core i7-13800H processor, Windows 11 Home, a GeForce RTX 4060, and 16GB of RAM, this 15-inch laptop will run most games on high settings or above. Even better is the 15-inch QHD display running at a refresh rate of 240Hz for smooth, immersive action. A 1TB solid-state drive for storage, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and per-key backlighting for the keyboard with Razer Chroma tech round out the list of features and make this little machine a stunner like no other.

Read more