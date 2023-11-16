Gamers who don’t want this year’s Black Friday deals to end without buying a powerful gaming laptop for much cheaper than usual should check out the offers that were launched by Razer. One of the most popular gaming brands, it doesn’t disappoint with its high-performance and stylish machines. We’ve rounded up our top picks for Razer gaming laptop Black Friday deals below, including our absolute favorite, so don’t waste any more time — find the model that you want and proceed with the purchase, while the discounts are still online.

Best Razer gaming laptop Black Friday deal

The top-of-the-line performance provided by the Razer Blade 15 actually makes it a steal at its discounted price, as it’s the only machine that you’ll need for the next few years if you’re looking forward to some upcoming PC games. Inside the gaming laptop are the 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card, and 16GB of RAM, which are enough to run today’s most popular titles at the highest settings. Its 15.6-inch screen with QHD resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate will give justice to all that power, and you’ll be able to install several AAA games on its 1TB SSD that ships with Windows 11 Home. Originally $3,000, the Razer Blade 15 is down to $1,800 following a $1,200 discount from Razer for Black Friday.

More Razer gaming laptop Black Friday deals we love

There are many more models and configurations for Razer gaming laptops, so feel free to browse what we think are the top bargains below. If you haven’t done so already, you may want to read our laptop buying guide to get a good grasp of what you should look for in a gaming laptop, but frankly, you wouldn’t have to worry that you’ll get a weak machine from Razer because its devices are always ready to run the best PC games without any issues. If you’re looking for gaming laptop deals, you’ll never go wrong with Razer, and for Black Friday, you can buy these rightfully expensive machines with huge discounts.

Razer Blade 14 (RTX 3060) —

Razer Blade 17 (RTX 3060) —

Razer Blade 14 (RTX 3070 Ti) —

Razer Blade 17 (RTX 3070 Ti) —

Razer Blade 15 OLED (RTX 3070 Ti) —

Razer Blade 15 (RTX 3080 Ti) —

