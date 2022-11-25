 Skip to main content
Samsung’s 49-inch Odyssey Neo G9 monitor is $800 off for Black Friday

Albert Bassili
By
Samsung is no stranger to massive displays, especially since they recently released the Samsung Odyssey Ark, one of the most enormous screens on the market that’s made to be swiveled horizontally. Unfortunately, it has its downsides, with not only the verticality issue but also the massive price. If you want a similar experience but with something you’ll get a ton of use out of, the Neo G9 is a good option, and Samsung is even discounting it massively by $800 down to $1,500 from the usual $2,300 it goes for.

Why you should buy the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9

The Odyssey Neo G9 is a beast and might be an Odyssey once you go from one end of the screen to the other. At a whopping 49 inches, this is one of the largest ultrawides on the market, being able to fit two 27-inch panels side by side if you wanted that extra productivity boost or extra monitor. The QHD resolution across the screen also means you can get two QHD images if you want to, and that’s mostly powered by Samsung’s Quantum Matrix Technology which is similar to QLED. That means it creates billions of pixels for your screen and over 2,000 individually adjustable brightness zones. Even better, you get Quantum HDR2000, making the Odyssey Neo one of the brightest monitors on the market with a peak brightness of 2,000 nits and excellent HDR.

Of course, it’s no slouch in other areas, either. If you have enough cash to buy one of the best Black Friday gaming PC deals, you could push the monitor up to 240Hz on QHD resolution, which is somewhat scary. What’s even more impressive is that it can still hit a 1ms response time, even at 240hz and on QHD resolution, so you can push your gaming to the max. Samsung also throws in G-Sync and AMD Freesync Pro, so whichever GPU you go for, you’re covered in the V-sync department.

All things told, it’s not likely that there are a lot of graphics cards that can push the Odyssey Neo G9 to its limit, but if you have one of them, then at least this deal from Samsung bringing it down to $1,500 makes the hole in your wallet smaller. That said, if you want something a little more reasonable, check out some of these other Black Friday monitor deals.

