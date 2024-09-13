Today only: The Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 gaming monitor is down to $450

Gamers who are on the hunt for monitor deals won’t want to miss the offers from the ongoing Samsung Discover event. One of the top bargains available is the $650 discount on the 32-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 gaming monitor, which brings its price all the way down to only $450 from its original price of $1,100. This is part of the the Samsung Discover daily deals, so this 4K curved monitor will only have this discount today. If you’re interested, we highly recommend pushing forward with your purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the 32-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 gaming monitor

If you want a gaming monitor that will give justice to the processing power of your gaming PC, you can’t go wrong with the 32-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 gaming monitor, especially with this opportunity to get it for a much more affordable price than usual. It supports 4K Ultra HD resolution, so you’ll be able to appreciate all the fine details of the best PC games. Its 1000R curved design not only immerses you in the video game that you’re playing, it also makes the experience more comfortable as it matches the curve of the human eye.

The refresh rate — defined by our computer monitor buying guide as how often the images on the display are updated — is an important specification for gaming monitors, as the higher it is, the less the input lag. With a 165Hz refresh rate, the 32-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 gaming monitor will make sure that you’ll be able to keep up with everything that’s happening on the screen. The 4K curved monitor also supports AMD’s FreeSync technology, which will reduce stuttering and screen tearing.

Demand for Samsung monitor deals is always through the roof, so we think this offer for the 32-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 gaming monitor from the Samsung Discover event will sell out quickly. From the 4K curved monitor’s sticker price of $1,100, it’s down to less than half-price at just $450 for massive savings of $650. If you think the 32-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 gaming monitor is the missing piece to your gaming set, you should proceed with completing the transaction immediately so that you can get it for much cheaper than usual.