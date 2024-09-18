 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This 49-inch curved gaming monitor from Samsung is $800 today normally $1,300

By
The Samsung Odyssey G9 G95C in an angle that really shows off its tilt.
Samsung

When it comes to gaming PC deals, you’ll find promos from big brands like Dell, HP, and Alienware all the time. But when it comes time to search for an equally great gaming monitor to match your hard-hitting rig, it can be harder to find the best savings. Fortunately, we know a thing or two about discounts and where to find them, and that’s precisely what we’ve done. Right now, you’ll be able to purchase the Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G95C Curved Gaming Monitor on Amazon for $800. At full price, this model sells for $1,300.

Why you should buy the Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G95C

The Samsung G95C is a beautiful-looking LED-LCD monitor with full-array backlighting, a 1000R curve, and a 32:9 aspect ratio. Thanks to Samsung’s Dual QHD picture tech, this 49-inch Odyssey pulls off a max resolution of 5120 x 1440, making it ideal for detail-rich PC titles. Bring on the web-connected FPS games and MMORPGs! Oh, and because the G95S has a 240Hz native refresh rate and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support, you’ll get to experience fast and reactive motion clarity and minimal lag when enjoying your favorite games.

Another feature we’re particularly fond of is Samsung’s CoreSync technology. This feature allows the G95S to monitor every frame of gameplay for lighting conditions, which are then emulated and projected into your environment. We’re also glad to see that Samsung lets you tilt, raise, lower, and swivel the monitor on its stand. Even though it’s enormous, not all gamers are going to be happy with the same viewing angle!

The Samsung G95C also has two HDMI inputs, a DisplayPort connection, and two USB ports. While we’d love to say this is the new permanent price for this Samsung monitor, that’s just not the case. Still, now may be one of the best times to save on this model.

Take $500 off the Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G95C when you order through Amazon, and be sure to check out some of the other great monitor deals out there. Want to take your PC gaming on the go? How about checking out some of the best gaming laptop deals for 2024?

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco has been writing about and working with consumer tech for well over a decade, writing about everything from…
This 14-inch gaming laptop from MSI is under $1,000 for a limited time
The MSI Cyborg on a white background.

It’s not often we see genuinely great gaming laptop deals under $1,000, but that’s the case today over at Best Buy. Right now, you can buy a MSI Cyborg 14-inch gaming laptop for $900 instead of $1,100. For anyone keen to game on the move without spending thousands, this is your chance. Here’s all it has to offer, but bear in mind the deal is likely to end sooner rather than later.

Why you should buy the MSI Cyborg 14-inch gaming laptop
MSI isn’t in our look at the best gaming laptop brands, but it’s a reliable brand for budget gamers. With the MSI Cyborg 14-inch gaming laptop you get a 13th-generation Intel Core i7-13620H processor paired up with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage, so the core essentials are here.

Read more
This Alienware gaming laptop is normally $1,700 — today it’s $1,100
Forza Horizon 5 running on the Alienware x14 R2.

Consistently popular due to being stylish and also powerful, the Alienware x14 R2 gaming laptop is currently on sale at Dell with a pretty good discount. Usually priced at $1,700, you can buy it right now for $1,100 so you’re saving a chunky $600 off the regular price. This is one of the best gaming laptop deals around for anyone who wants a mid-range system for less. Here’s all you need to know about it before you buy.

Why you should buy the Alienware x14 R2 gaming laptop
Alienware is one of the best gaming laptop brands, with the X range offering some of the slimmest designs you can find within gaming. This particular model has a 13th-generation Intel Core i7-13620H processor as well as 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. That’s not particularly exceptional but it’s good for the price. Alongside that is an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card with 6GB of dedicated VRAM. It all comes together to ensure the Alienware x14 R2 gaming laptop is just fine for playing the latest games.

Read more
This crazy 49-inch OLED monitor from Samsung is $600 off today
Cyberpunk 2077 running on the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9.

We field a lot of monitor deals in our line of work, and many of these fantastic displays are perfect for everything from intense photo-editing apps to 4K HDR movies, shows, and video games. If you’re mainly looking for a monitor to complement your dedication to PC gaming, Samsung makes monitors that are well worth your attention. And as a matter of fact, we came across a superb markdown on one of the Big S’s top screens:

Right now, you’ll be able to purchase the Samsung 49-inch Odyssey OLED Curved Gaming Monitor for $1,200. At full price, this model goes for $1,800. That $600 you'll save should be used to treat yourself, so why not have a look at some of the best gaming headset deals we’ve had our sights on?

Read more