Right now, you'll be able to purchase the Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G95C Curved Gaming Monitor on Amazon for $800. At full price, this model sells for $1,300.

Why you should buy the Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G95C

The Samsung G95C is a beautiful-looking LED-LCD monitor with full-array backlighting, a 1000R curve, and a 32:9 aspect ratio. Thanks to Samsung’s Dual QHD picture tech, this 49-inch Odyssey pulls off a max resolution of 5120 x 1440, making it ideal for detail-rich PC titles. Bring on the web-connected FPS games and MMORPGs! Oh, and because the G95S has a 240Hz native refresh rate and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support, you’ll get to experience fast and reactive motion clarity and minimal lag when enjoying your favorite games.

Another feature we’re particularly fond of is Samsung’s CoreSync technology. This feature allows the G95S to monitor every frame of gameplay for lighting conditions, which are then emulated and projected into your environment. We’re also glad to see that Samsung lets you tilt, raise, lower, and swivel the monitor on its stand. Even though it’s enormous, not all gamers are going to be happy with the same viewing angle!

The Samsung G95C also has two HDMI inputs, a DisplayPort connection, and two USB ports. While we’d love to say this is the new permanent price for this Samsung monitor, that’s just not the case. Still, now may be one of the best times to save on this model.

Take $500 off the Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G95C when you order through Amazon