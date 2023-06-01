Easily upgradable, this RTX 3060 gaming PC just had its price slashed

Gamers who want a reliable gaming desktop don’t need to spend $1,000 because there are offers like Monoprice’s 14% discount for the Skytech Blaze 3.0 gaming PC, which brings its price down to $860 from $1,000 originally. There’s probably not much time left before stocks run out or the deal expires, so if you want to enjoy the $140 in savings, it’s highly recommended that you proceed with your purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Skytech Blaze 3.0 gaming PC

The Skytech Blaze 3.0 comes close as the cheapest gaming PC that you can buy that can run the best PC games without any issues. It’s equipped with the 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and the Nvidia RTX 3060 graphics card, plus 16GB of RAM that our guide on how to buy a gaming desktop considers as a good baseline for modern gaming systems. You may have to select medium graphics settings for some of the more demanding titles, but that’s an acceptable trade-off for a gaming PC that you can get for a relatively affordable price. It also comes with a 500GB SSD, which should provide ample storage space for several AAA games.

One of the main reasons for buying gaming desktops versus gaming laptops, however, is the possibility of upgrades in the future. Once you’ve saved up enough cash, you can eventually get a more powerful graphics card for the Skytech Blaze 3.0 or give it higher RAM, for example. You’ll eventually be able to build up the machine to challenge the specifications of the best gaming PCs, and you can do it piece by piece at your own pace.

Some gaming PC deals are still too expensive for gamers who are on a budget, so you shouldn’t pass up this chance to get the dependable Skytech Blaze 3.0 gaming desktop for just $860 following a $140 price cut from Monoprice. You’ll be able to spend the $140 in savings from its sticker price of $1,000 on more video games and extra accessories, but you’ll have to hurry with your purchase because the offer will be gone sooner than you think. If you’re already looking forward to jumping into modern PC gaming with the Skytech Blaze 3.0, buy it now.

