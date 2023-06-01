 Skip to main content
Easily upgradable, this RTX 3060 gaming PC just had its price slashed

The Skytech Blaze 3.0 gaming PC with lights on, on a white background.

Gamers who want a reliable gaming desktop don’t need to spend $1,000 because there are offers like Monoprice’s 14% discount for the Skytech Blaze 3.0 gaming PC, which brings its price down to $860 from $1,000 originally. There’s probably not much time left before stocks run out or the deal expires, so if you want to enjoy the $140 in savings, it’s highly recommended that you proceed with your purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Skytech Blaze 3.0 gaming PC

The Skytech Blaze 3.0 comes close as the cheapest gaming PC that you can buy that can run the best PC games without any issues. It’s equipped with the 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and the Nvidia RTX 3060 graphics card, plus 16GB of RAM that our guide on how to buy a gaming desktop considers as a good baseline for modern gaming systems. You may have to select medium graphics settings for some of the more demanding titles, but that’s an acceptable trade-off for a gaming PC that you can get for a relatively affordable price. It also comes with a 500GB SSD, which should provide ample storage space for several AAA games.

One of the main reasons for buying gaming desktops versus gaming laptops, however, is the possibility of upgrades in the future. Once you’ve saved up enough cash, you can eventually get a more powerful graphics card for the Skytech Blaze 3.0 or give it higher RAM, for example. You’ll eventually be able to build up the machine to challenge the specifications of the best gaming PCs, and you can do it piece by piece at your own pace.

Some gaming PC deals are still too expensive for gamers who are on a budget, so you shouldn’t pass up this chance to get the dependable Skytech Blaze 3.0 gaming desktop for just $860 following a $140 price cut from Monoprice. You’ll be able to spend the $140 in savings from its sticker price of $1,000 on more video games and extra accessories, but you’ll have to hurry with your purchase because the offer will be gone sooner than you think. If you’re already looking forward to jumping into modern PC gaming with the Skytech Blaze 3.0, buy it now.

Dell gaming laptops and PCs are heavily discounted for Memorial Day
Alienware m18 laptop sitting on a table.

If you're planning to take advantage of gaming laptop deals and gaming PC deals on Memorial Day, you should know that you can already start your shopping as Dell has already rolled out its discounts for the holiday. We don't expect these offers to last forever, especially since stocks for some of them are extremely limited, so if you don't want to miss out, you should browse through them and choose what you want to purchase as soon as possible.

What to buy in Dell's Memorial Day sale for gaming laptops and PCs
For gamers who like the portability of gaming laptops, the most affordable option in Dell's Memorial Day sale is the , which you can get for $900 following a $600 discount on its original price of $1,500. It's equipped with the 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, with 16GB of RAM that our guide on how much RAM do you need says will be enough for most gamers. It's also got a 14-inch Full HD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, and a 512GB SSD. However, if you've got a larger budget, you may want to shoot for the . The device makes a run at the best gaming laptops with its 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card, and 32GB of RAM, with an 18-inch Full HD+ screen with a 480Hz refresh rate and a 1TB SSD. Not only will it be able to smoothly run the best PC games, but it will also be ready to play the most anticipated titles that are coming soon. The Alienware m18 will be yours for $2,600, with savings of $350 on its sticker price of $2,950.

Read more
Don’t miss your chance to get this HP gaming PC under $500
The HP Victus 15L gaming PC on a desk.

The HP Victus 15L, a fantastic gaming PC for people just starting in the hobby, is available at a nice discount today. It's usually $550, which is already a budget price for a gaming computer, but Walmart is currently selling it for $479. It's a nice $71 discount you can put toward a quality gaming monitor, headset, keyboard or mouse. Check it out before Walmart ends the deal.

Why you should buy the HP Victus 15L gaming PC
All gamers want as much performance they can get their hands on, and while this build of the HP Victus 15L stands closer to entry level gaming specs, it’s quite a haul for its price point. It has a quad-core AMD Ryzen 3 processor that combines with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of solid state storage space. These will get you going with any of the best PC games you hope to take on, and a Radeon RX6400 graphics card will chip in for some heavy lifting as well. This gaming PC also features an advanced cooling system that will allow all of this hardware to perform at peak performance for long stretches of gaming time.

Read more
This Dell gaming laptop with an RTX 3060 is $300 off right now
this dell gaming laptop with an rtx 3060 just got a big price cut deal g15 render

If you want to invest in a machine that will let you experience the wonders of modern PC gaming while on the go, you'll want to take advantage of this $300 discount for the Dell G16 gaming laptop. From $1,400, you can get it for $1,100 from Dell -- it's still not cheap, but rest assured that it's worth every single penny. We're not sure how long this offer will remain available though, so you'll have to complete your purchase as soon as possible if you don't want to miss one of the most interesting gaming laptop deals in the market right now.

Why you should buy the Dell G16 gaming laptop
The Dell G16 gaming laptop -- with its 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM -- takes aim at the best gaming laptops with powerful performance at a relatively affordable price. Gaming laptops should be able to run the hottest titles, according to our laptop buying guide, and that's certainly not an issue with this machine. In fact, you'll also be ready for the upcoming games this year if you've got the Dell G16 gaming laptop, and you won't have to worry about overheating if you find yourself hooked because of its thermal design that's inspired by Dell's Alienware brand.

Read more