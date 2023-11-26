 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The best Lenovo laptop Cyber Monday deals we’ve found so far

Aaron Mamiit
By
Lenovo Legion Pro 7i on a desktop surface outside.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

Lenovo laptops cover a wide range of types, from affordable Chromebooks to powerful gaming laptops, and you can get any of them at greatly discounted prices through Cyber Monday deals. There’s a lot of options out there though, so to help you find the top offers, we’ve rounded up our favorite Cyber Monday laptop deals from the Lenovo collection and placed them below.

We’ve gathered offers directly from Lenovo’s website, which will give you opportunities to customize your new laptops. However, there are also some amazing bargains from Best Buy Cyber Monday laptop deals and Amazon Cyber Monday deals, so you can also check out for more Lenovo laptops.

Best Lenovo laptop Cyber Monday deals

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 laptop, opened with a colorful wallpaper on the screen.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

Lenovo laptops can be very affordable or expensive, depending on the performance that they provide. That means no matter your needs and how much you’re willing to spend, there’s a device that will be perfect for you. We’re not sure how much time is remaining for you to be able to pocket these savings though, so you should check our laptop buying guide to figure out what you need from the Lenovo laptops that are on sale for Cyber Monday.

  • Lenovo 14w Gen 2 —
  • Lenovo 100e Gen 2 —
  • Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 3 —
  • Lenovo Slim Pro 7 —
  • Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 —
Don't Miss:

Best Lenovo Chromebook Cyber Monday deals

The new Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 sitting on a desk.
Digital Trends

Chromebooks are generally viewed as cheaper alternatives to Windows-based laptops, and the same goes for Lenovo Chromebooks. Google’s Chrome OS ensures smooth performance despite low-end components. Some of these Lenovo Chromebooks are also 2-in-1 laptops, which will give you extra versatility as they can transform from laptop mode to tablet mode. Act fast with your purchases because these bargains may disappear at any minute.

  • Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook —
  • Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook —
  • Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 —
  • Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 —
  • Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook Plus —

Best Lenovo gaming laptop Cyber Monday deals

The Lenovo Legion 5 Pro gaming laptop on a table.
Digital Trends

Gamers should be aiming to buy a gaming laptop, because only these machines are capable of running the best PC games without any trouble. Lenovo gaming laptops are usually more expensive than their traditional counterparts, so thankfully, you can enjoy Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals. These savings will come in handy if you want to go for the most powerful models, which should have you ready for the upcoming PC games of the next few years.

  • Lenovo LOQ (16-inch, AMD) —
  • Lenovo Legion Pro 5i Gen 8 —
  • Lenovo LOQ (15-inch, Intel) —
  • Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 8 —
  • Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 —

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Best Black Friday MacBook deals: Get an Apple laptop from $505
Digital Trends Best Black Friday MacBook Deals

MacBooks are unique, powerful machines that really have no substitute. If you want to run MacOS on a machine specifically designed for it, the MacBook Air and Pro lines are the computers you get to choose from. Unfortunately they are quite expensive, but there are some great Black Friday laptop deals on MacBooks that will cut the price considerably. We've pulled our favorite Black Friday deals out below, including offers from Best Buy Black Friday deals and Amazon Black Friday deals.
Best MacBook Air Black Friday deals

The MacBook Air has been a favorite of students and casual users for many years. It started out as a more budget-friendly and portable option when compared to the Pro line, but it's gotten significantly more powerful over the years. We've found discounts on version that have the M1 chip and the M2 chip, so you can pick your power level. Amazon Black Friday laptop deals are currently the best places to search for cheap MacBook Airs, including new and refurbished units.

Read more
Best Black Friday Deals Still Available: Laptops, TVs, Apple
Digital Trends Best Black Friday Deals

Black Friday may be over, but there are plenty of fantastic Black Friday deals still available on everything from laptops and TVs to the PS5 and Nintendo Switch. We've also found a Keurig for $45, almost 50% off a KitchenAid Stand Mixer, and so much more. Join me as I sift through the remnants of the sales still happening at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Target, and a host of other retailers, as well as the manufacturers themselves, to see what's left and what's worth buying. And if you don't see something you like, or missed out on a killer deal on Black Friday that's not around this weekend, it could come back on Cyber Monday. Let's dive in.
Best Black Friday TV Deals

48-inch LG A2 OLED 4K TV -- $550, was $1200
75-inch Samsung TU690T 4K TV -- $580, was $750

Read more
The 17 best gaming laptop deals in Best Buy’s Cyber Monday sale
Digital Trends Best Cyber Monday Gaming Laptop Deals

We've reached the era of Cyber Monday sales and that means it is a great time to buy a gaming laptop for cheap. In so many ways, if you're a gamer the Cyber Monday deals season that we've just entered was made for you. And if there is any company out there that will know you best, it just might be Best Buy. Organized by the inclusion of an AMD or Intel graphics card, these are the best Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals we've found for you this year.

Best Buy gaming laptop Cyber Monday deals (AMD)

Read more