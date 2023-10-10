 Skip to main content
These laptops are under $200 in Best Buy’s Prime Day counter sale

Albert Bassili
Digital Trends Best Prime Day Laptop Deals
Amazon brought back its Prime Day deals through its Prime Big Deal Days 2023, so Best Buy is countering the sale with its own laptop deals and Chromebook deals focused on devices below $200. These budget-friendly prices aren’t going to last forever though, so to help you choose quickly, we’re giving you some recommendations. Feel free to check out what else is available, but you need to hurry because the discounts may disappear at any moment.

What laptops under $200 to buy in Best Buy’s Prime Day counter sale

There are a few great options to pick from here, but one of the cheapest is the , that’s going for $189 rather than the usual $269, which is a decent $80 discount. As the name might suggest, the Spin 314 is a 2-in-1 Chromebook that’s pretty versatile, especially if you’re already in the Google ecosystem. Under the hood, you’ll find an Intel Celeron N4020 CPU and 4GB of RAM, which are both entry-level but more than enough to run ChromeOS and do the usual day-to-day activities. The storage is on the smaller end with 64GBs, so you might want to grab one of these Prime Day external hard drive deals to supplement it. While it isn’t the best Chromebook on the market, it’s a great budget option.

While the Spin 314 is a nice budget Chromebook, if you want something more traditional with Windows, this is a good alternative for $150 instead of $200. It even comes with one month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for free, and is running Windows 11. For specs, you get the Intel Processor N4120 and 4GB of RAM. It only has 64GB of eMMC storage, so you might also need one of these external hard drive deals for this one if you go for it.

When all is said and done, these are some fantastic deals for less than $200, and we highly recommend taking a look at the entire list at Best Buy.

