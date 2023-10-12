If you need a good portable laptop and missed out on the previous Prime Day sales, don’t worry, there are still quite a lot of great leftover Prime Day laptop deals that you can take advantage of. That’s especially the case for other companies like Lenovo, who are still selling some of their best laptops at great prices. One example is the ThninkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2, which is a great budget-friendly laptop that usually goes for $1,499, but Lenovo has discounted it down to $399. That said, it’s important to note that Lenovo often overprices its laptops, and its deals seem very steep when that’s not necessarily the case. Even so, this is a great deal overall.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga

While the ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 might not be the best laptop around, it does come with a great entry-level AMD Ryzen 3 5400U processor, which is very close to being desktop-grade, and more than enough for most productivity and day-to-day tasks. While you likely won’t be able to play any games on it, it should be able to handle some older indie titles and will certainly do fine if you want to stream games to your computer. You also get 8GB of RAM, which we would usually say isn’t enough, except that this is a budget-oriented laptop, and it’s about what we’d expect. Interestingly, it comes with Windows 11 Pro, so you are going to have to share a good chunk of that RAM with the operating system, but again, if you aren’t a power user, that’s fine.

For storage, you get 256GB which is also respectable, although you might want to grab one of these external hard drive deals to help with a little extra storage. As for the screen, it’s a 13.3-inch IPS panel running a resolution of 1920 x 1080, which is excellent for this size. It’s also touch-enabled and can hit a peak brightness of 300nits, which can handle a well-lit room and potentially some indirect sunlight. We’re also happy to say that the overall build is great, and at a weight of a little over three pounds, it’s easy to carry around.

Overall, we like how budget-friendly the ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 is without sacrificing a lot on its specifications. You can grab it now for just $399 from Lenovo, which is a steal at these prices.

Editors' Recommendations