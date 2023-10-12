 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Usually $1499, this Lenovo laptop is discounted to $399 today

Albert Bassili
By
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga
Mark Coppock / Digital Trends

If you need a good portable laptop and missed out on the previous Prime Day sales, don’t worry, there are still quite a lot of great leftover Prime Day laptop deals that you can take advantage of. That’s especially the case for other companies like Lenovo, who are still selling some of their best laptops at great prices. One example is the ThninkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2, which is a great budget-friendly laptop that usually goes for $1,499, but Lenovo has discounted it down to $399. That said, it’s important to note that Lenovo often overprices its laptops, and its deals seem very steep when that’s not necessarily the case. Even so, this is a great deal overall.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga

While the ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 might not be the best laptop around, it does come with a great entry-level AMD Ryzen 3 5400U processor, which is very close to being desktop-grade, and more than enough for most productivity and day-to-day tasks. While you likely won’t be able to play any games on it, it should be able to handle some older indie titles and will certainly do fine if you want to stream games to your computer. You also get 8GB of RAM, which we would usually say isn’t enough, except that this is a budget-oriented laptop, and it’s about what we’d expect. Interestingly, it comes with Windows 11 Pro, so you are going to have to share a good chunk of that RAM with the operating system, but again, if you aren’t a power user, that’s fine.

For storage, you get 256GB which is also respectable, although you might want to grab one of these external hard drive deals to help with a little extra storage. As for the screen, it’s a 13.3-inch IPS panel running a resolution of 1920 x 1080, which is excellent for this size. It’s also touch-enabled and can hit a peak brightness of 300nits, which can handle a well-lit room and potentially some indirect sunlight. We’re also happy to say that the overall build is great, and at a weight of a little over three pounds, it’s easy to carry around.

Related

Overall, we like how budget-friendly the ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 is without sacrificing a lot on its specifications. You can grab it now for just $399 from Lenovo, which is a steal at these prices.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
Deals Writer
Albert’s been a tech and gaming writer for almost a decade now, writing across websites such as GameGavel, How-To-Geek, and…
Dell XPS 13 laptop just crashed to its cheapest-ever price
The Dell XPS 13, open on a table in front of a window.

If you like the idea of a thin and light laptop like the MacBook Air but don't want to enter the Apple ecosystem or spend a lot of money, then the Dell XPS lineup is right up your alley. In essence, the Dell XPS 13 is Dell's response to the MacBook Air, and while it can still be relatively expensive, this configuration has a great deal on it. You can grab it now at Dell for just $600, rather than the regular $800, making it one of the better Dell XPS deals we've seen this week.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 13
The Dell XPS 13 is a surprisingly powerful little laptop for its size; with a mid-range 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1230U, it can handle many things. That means anything from day-to-day activities to productivity tasks and even potentially some editing work. Because of it's 0.55-inch thickness and 2.59-pound weight, you can easily put it in a bag and carry it around with you, making this a great option if you're constantly on the move and need a laptop for work or school. The 13.-6inch screen only runs FHD, but that's not an issue with a screen that small, and, more importantly, it can hit an impressive 500nits of peak brightness, meaning you can use the XPS 13 in any situation, including outside on a bright day, which is impressive.

Read more
Best business laptop deals: Save on Apple, Dell, HP, and Lenovo
The Dell XPS 13, open on a table in front of a window.

For the best laptop deals focused on business users, look no further than the selection we have below. In all cases, you're getting high-quality business laptop deals at great prices. They're ideal for self-employed people who need a reliable device, along with small businesses looking to expand their arsenal. Read on while we take you through what's out there at the moment.
Dell XPS 13 -- $599, was $799

The Dell XPS 13 is the company's answer to the MacBook Air. It's highly portable, looks great, and is ideal for working productively on the move, which is exactly why it's one of the best laptops around. This particular model has a 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. One of the bigger highlights is its 13.4-inch full HD+ screen with a 1920 x 1200 resolution, anti-glare properties, and 500 nits of brightness. It's the thinnest and lightest 13-inch XPS around while still achieving a battery life of up to 12 hours and having neat extras like a backlit keyboard.

Read more
Best HP laptop deals: Get a 14-inch Windows laptop for $170
An open HP Spectre x360 16 sits on a table, angled so that the screen and keyboard can be seen.

HP is one of the best laptop brands out there, and they're not afraid to slash their prices. Whether you're looking for cheap Chromebook deals or powerful gaming laptop deals, HP has something to offer. Below we've collected the best laptop deals on HP computers from around the internet. Models include the Pavilion, Victus, 17z and the mighty Omen.

HP 14-inch Laptop -- $170, was $200

Read more