Usually $3,879, this Lenovo laptop is down to $1,479 today

Anyone looking for a new laptop has to balance performance with price. What if we told you there are some laptop deals out there that don’t force you to compromise? This Lenovo ThinkPad deal is one of them. The ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 is a high-performing workhorse of a computer, and its price usually reflects that, but Lenovo just knocked an insane amount of cash off the sticker price. This laptop normally costs $3,879, but today Lenovo is discounting it by an insane $2,400, making the final price only $1,479. This deal probably won’t last long, so grab it before Lenovo realizes how much money its losing.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 has components so powerful it’s almost intimidating. Until the release of the Gen 5 version, it was Lenovo’s most powerful non-workstation ThinkPad. Words like “workstation” might turn off the casual laptop user, but all it means is that this laptop is strong, versatile and can handle anything you’ll throw at it. There are four big components that stand out on this laptop: the CPU, the GPU, the RAM and the display. The processor is the 11th-Gen Intel i7-11800H. It’s not the most recent generation anymore, but it’s a solid eight-core processor that will conquer even demanding tasks like photo and video editing. The GPU is an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, which is more than capable of handling everything from rendering to modern AAA gaming. To top it all off, you get 16GB of RAM.

The final important feature to note is the display. It’s a 16-inch screen that runs at a resolution of 3840 x 2400. It adds the extra inches to the sides of the monitor, making it wider than your typical laptop. That resolution will have no problem playing 4K UHD videos, and they’ll look colorful and rich on the 600 nit display that can show you 100% of the Adobe RGB color gamut. If you’re interested in dipping your toes into professional photo or video editing, this ThinkPad has the guts and the display to back you up.

You can grab this super powerful laptop on Lenovo’s site for only $1,479, a modest price for such a beefy setup. Get it before Lenovo stops offering this insane $2,400 discount.

Today's tech news, curated and condensed for your inbox Subscribe Check your inbox! Please provide a valid email address to continue. This email address is currently on file. If you are not receiving newsletters, please check your spam folder. Sorry, an error occurred during subscription. Please try again later.

Editors' Recommendations