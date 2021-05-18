$700 off the Dell XPS laptop price today with this deal

Professionals and students need a reliable laptop that will be able to keep up with their daily tasks. If you need a new machine, you can look through the laptop deals offered by various retailers, but it’s highly recommended that you start your search for your next laptop by browsing Dell XPS deals. If you’re interested, you can’t go wrong with the Dell XPS 13, which is currently on sale from Dell at $700 off, lowering its price to just $800 from its original price of $1,500.

The Dell XPS 13 is the top choice in Digital Trends’ best laptops for 2021, as a 16:10 aspect ratio and a smaller bottom bezel make its screen larger without increasing the overall size of the laptop. The Dell XPS 13 started the trend of thinner bezels in 2015, and it continues to raise the bar with updates such as a larger keyboard and touchpad to make use of the entire surface of the laptop. It also features a 13.4-inch Ultra HD+ touchscreen with 3840 x 2400 resolution, for a display that promises vibrant colors and crystal clear details.

The laptop isn’t all about looks though, as it’s powered by the 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM. The laptop is more than capable of running the latest productivity software, and it won’t slow down if you multitask between several apps. The Dell XPS 13 also offers a 256GB SSD for storage, which should be more than enough space for the programs that you often use and the documents that you need to protect. Meanwhile, if you’re planning to use it for long hours, the Dell XPS 13 won’t overheat because of its advanced thermal redesign that includes dual fans, a heat pipe with an evaporator and dual condensers, and hidden exhaust vents on the hinge.

The Dell XPS 13, with its powerful specifications and helpful features, won’t disappoint you, whether you’re planning to use the laptop for work or school. You’ll get even better value if you purchase the laptop from Dell, which is currently offering a $700 discount on the Dell XPS 13, bringing its price down to just $800 from its original price of $1,500. Stocks of the laptop are limited though, so if you want to buy the Dell XPS 13 at this cheap price, you shouldn’t waste time. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

