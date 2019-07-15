Share

If you’re looking to give your gaming rig a boost, you can score some decent savings as part of Amazon’s Prime Day sale on GeForce RTX graphics cards. As part of this special July event, Amazon is offering up to 17% off of the high-end RTX 2080 Ti graphics cards — which translates into a savings of $220 — on RTX 2080 graphics. If you’re part of Amazon’s Prime membership program, you’ll save even more. If your PC or laptop has a Thunderbolt 3 support, this GPUs also make great companions to eGPU enclosures, like the Razer Core X Chroma.

Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 2080 Ti

The cards on discount are manufactured by Zotac, and they feature a twin fan design, RGB lighting, and a metal backplate. The high-end Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 2080 Ti graphics card is normally listed at $1,299, but Amazon is selling it for $1,079 with free shipping and free returns. Prime members save an additional $40 on the RTX 2080 Ti, with the card selling for just $1,039.

Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 2080

If you don’t need the advanced graphics capabilities of Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 2080 Ti architecture, stepping down to the non-Ti version of Zotac’s Gaming card will save you even more. The Zotac RTX 2080 card utilizes a similar twin fan design as the premium Ti variant, comes with IceStorm 2.0 Cooling, and provides active fan control. This card normally retails for $729, but Amazon is listing it for $688, a savings of $41. Prime members can get the card for just $610 as part Prime Day.

If you’re on the fence between the RTX 2080 and the RTX 2080 Ti card, be sure to read our comparison review to see how these two cards stack up. And if you’re upgrading from older GTX 1080 graphics, we also have a performance comparison between that card and the RTX 2080.

Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 2070 AMP Extreme

Unless you’re playing games in the most detailed settings at 4K resolution or are pushing the envelope with ray tracing, the RTX 2070 delivers plenty of performance for its price. Casual gamers will find plenty to love, especially at the more wallet-friendly price tag for this GPU. Normally priced at $659, Amazon is offering the Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 2070 AMP Extreme card on sale for $556, a savings of 16% off of the list price. Prime customers can save even more, with the card slotting in at just under $500 as part of Prime Day, selling for $496.

If you’re picking up the RTX 2070, just be aware that Nvidia had recently announced a refreshed version of this graphics card in the form of the RTX 2070 Super.

Special purchase bonus

In addition to buying the cards, you’ll also receive a code for Wolfenstein: Youngblood and Control for free when you purchase the card. There are a few stipulations for the free game download. First, you must purchase the graphics card by August 18. Second, the graphics card must be sold and shipped by Amazon. If you meet these requirements, Amazon states that it will email you a download code for the game within two business days after your order ships.

