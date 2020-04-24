On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler digs into the top-trending tech stories of the day, including COVID-19 tracking, Instacart’s addition of new employees, an Amazon workers’ protest, Travis Scott’s Fortnite concert, Ford’s electric Mustang, Hubble’s 30th anniversary, and more.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Nibler then speaks with Joseph Gordon-Levitt, actor and chief executive officer of Hitrecord, on how he’s staying creative while being quarantined at home.

Kenny Lattimore

Recording artist Kenny Lattimore joins the program to discuss his life at home during the lockdown, as well as getting married right before the quarantine started.

Deepak Chopra

Deepak Chopra, author of Metahuman, discusses his new podcas,t Now For Tomorrow, the effects of stress on the human body, and ways to keep calm and manage anxiety during these uncertain times.

Next up is Ciara Pressler, founder and author of Pregame, who tells us how to balance our own self-promotion with a healthy dose of humility when looking for a promotion or a new job.

Finally, there’s Tech Briefs with Ken Yeung, editor at Flipoard, who wraps up this week in tech news, including a look at new streaming services, Fandango buying Vudu, and YouTube celebrating its 15th birthday.

