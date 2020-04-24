On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler digs into the top-trending tech stories of the day, including COVID-19 tracking, Instacart’s addition of new employees, an Amazon workers’ protest, Travis Scott’s Fortnite concert, Ford’s electric Mustang, Hubble’s 30th anniversary, and more.
Nibler then speaks with Joseph Gordon-Levitt, actor and chief executive officer of Hitrecord, on how he’s staying creative while being quarantined at home.
Recording artist Kenny Lattimore joins the program to discuss his life at home during the lockdown, as well as getting married right before the quarantine started.
Deepak Chopra, author of Metahuman, discusses his new podcas,t Now For Tomorrow, the effects of stress on the human body, and ways to keep calm and manage anxiety during these uncertain times.
Next up is Ciara Pressler, founder and author of Pregame, who tells us how to balance our own self-promotion with a healthy dose of humility when looking for a promotion or a new job.
Finally, there’s Tech Briefs with Ken Yeung, editor at Flipoard, who wraps up this week in tech news, including a look at new streaming services, Fandango buying Vudu, and YouTube celebrating its 15th birthday.
Editors' Recommendations
- Digital Trends Live: Digital assistants diagnose, Stream Aid 2020, and more
- The coronavirus crisis makes it clear: We’re not ready for an online-first world
- Digital Trends Live: Apple and Google fight COVID-19; robot pizza delivery
- All the social distancing hashtags you need to know
- Digital Trends Live: Secure your Zoom, Minecraft Update, Apple Watch Series 3