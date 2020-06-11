  1. Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Amazon bans police use of facial recognition, PlayStation 5

By

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler dives into the top-trending stories in tech, including Amazon’s one-year moratorium on police use of facial recognition tech, Twitter’s push to make you read before you retweet, the Sony PlayStation 5 event, drones that drop off library books, and more.

We then head to the world of entertainment as we look at what’s coming up in movies, including the reopening of AMC theaters, the latest on HBO Max, Spike Lee’s Netflix movie, and the arrival of Knives Out on Amazon Prime.

Tim Hollingsworth

Nibler then speaks with Tim Hollingsworth, award-winning chef and restaurateur in Los Angeles, about his journey from Napa Valley to his move to L.A. in 2012.

