On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler breaks down the top trending stories in tech, including Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg feeling the pressure, Uber’s extenson of its mask policy, real-time sign language gloves, Spotify’s premium Duo tier, and more.

We then go hands-on with the new Dell XPS 17, where Dt’s Luke Larsen puts the graphics card, 17-inch screen, and new thermal system to the test.

Ciara Pressler, founder and author of Pregame, later joins us for her Work/Life segment. This week, she discusses what to do if you are laid off during these uncertain times, and how to fill in the financial gaps if that happens.

Finally, we look at what’s TBD this week withDT’s own  Jess Surbaugh and Adrien Warner. This week, they take a look up into the night sky as they discuss the different celestial events happening this week.

