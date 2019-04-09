Digital Trends Live: Apple music wins, 5G, In the Valley Below, and more

Share

On Tuesday’s episode of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Luke Larsen discussed trending tech headlines such as Google’s Wing beginning deliveries in Australia and Apple Music passing Spotify in terms of paid U.S. subscribers.

Later in the show, we welcomed the mayor of Portland, Oregon, Ted Wheeler to the studio to talk about how cities are approaching the implementation of 5G and possible health concerns with the technology. We also sat down with Automotive contributor Ronan Glon to preview the New York Auto Show and the latest from the automotive industry.

We also were joined by Danae Vara Borrell, the vice president of Product at Red Points, to discuss fake items on Amazon and how Red Points’ platform leverages uses artificial intelligence to remove illegal products.

Musicians Angela Gail and Jeffrey Jacob of In the Valley Below also stopped by to talk about their sophomore album and feature film, The Pink Chateau. And last but not least, we welcomed Mitchell Nicholson to the show to talk about the 2019 Yamaha Niken GT, Yaham’s sport touring three-wheeler.

