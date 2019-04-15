Share

On episode 109 of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Nicole Raney dove headlong into the biggest news stories from the world of tech, and also interviewed some fascinating guests. On today’s episode: Images have reportedly leaked of the Xbox One S “All Digital” edition, Apple may invest a fortune in gaming, and artificial intelligence has designed a new sport.

Later in the show, Nibler spoke to Selina Tobaccowala, CEO and Founder of Gixo, a service that provides “live, coached fitness classes right on your phone.”

Also on the show, Nibler sat down with David Nelson, CEO and Founder of Bumped, an intriguing app that lets consumers get stock in companies they shop with.

Finally, Nibler spoke with Sarah Tang, VP of Enterprise for Freelancer, a platform that helps businesses find freelancers for specific jobs.

