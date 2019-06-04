Share

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler and DT Senior Writer Parker Hall provide a wrap-up of Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), including news on new hardware and the demise of iTunes.

We also dig deeper into the trending tech news of the day, including a potential U.S. Justice Department probe into Facebook, Google, Amazon, and Apple, Other topics include a request by the International Astronomical Union for the regulation of Starlink, Bird’s new moped scooter, and mud-spraying drones that could be used to build homes in disaster areas.

Later, we are joined by Dylan Elder, founder and chief executive officer of Monster Roster, a recommendation service for sports betting picks that achieved total return on investment of 347% within the past year.

Keith McMillen, founder and CEO of BeBop Sensors, discusses fabric-based sensory tech, and making wearable technology more accessible.

Finally, we welcome Scott Petry, CEO and co-founder of Authentic8, to talk about development of a cloud-based web-browsing program that may protect users from harmful malware.