Digital Trends Live: HoloLens 2 and Stadia available, James Dean is back

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Sam Slaughter dig into the biggest-trending stories in tech, including the release of the HoloLens 2 and Google Stadia, Twitter employees accused of spying, A.I. deemed “too dangerous” to release, James Dean’s reappearance, and more.

Then it’s time for our Reel News segment with Erin Keeney and Riley Winn, who take a look at the biggest movies opening this weekend, including Ford v Ferrari, Honey Boy, and Doctor Sleep.

We then go hands-on with the new Dell XPS 13. While the form factor is similar to those of past years, it packs a powerful punch and the performance is unmatched.

Chris Brickler, co-founder and chief executive officer of MyndVR, joins the program to discuss how virtual reality can be used to improve the cognitive health and happiness of its users, and how the company is using VR to help veterans.

Nibler then talks with Nicholas Tsinoremas, founding director for the University of Miami Center for Computational Science, about how UM and IBM are delivering A.I. and supercomputer access to students campuswide.

Finally, DT senior editor Caleb Denison joins the show to talk about integrating a TV into your home decor, and how the Samsung Frame is a beautiful QLED TV designed to look like a piece of art.

