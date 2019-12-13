On this episode of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Nicole Raney dig into the biggest trending tech stories of the day, including the new Xbox Series X, highlights from The Game Awards, 5G continues to expand, Lyft goes rental, Hulu ads for binge-watchers, and more.

Hugo Swart

We go back to our coverage of the Qualcomm Snapdragon Summit as Nibler speaks with Hugo Swart, vice president and head of VR at Qualcomm, about how the Snapdragon XR2 5G platform puts the power of cloud computing in every device.

Chrissa McFarlane

Chrissa McFarlane, founder and chief executive officer of Patientory, Inc., talks about how to get your medical data when you need it, and how they provide immediate access to healthcare records on the blockchain.

In honor of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, we have DT editor Corey Gaskin on hand to unbox the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus Star Wars Edition.

Sarah Hill

Nibler speaks with Sarah Hill, CEO and chief storyteller at Healium, the world’s first VR/AR platform powered by brainwaves and heart rate to combat stress.

Then it’s time for our weekly Tech Briefs with Ken Yeung, who goes over the biggest tech news from this past week, including the new Mac Pro, and Facebook denying the Department of Justice’s request for backdoor messaging access.

Karla Friede

Karla Friede, co-founder and CEO of Nvoicepay, discusses how they invoice payments for businesses with intuitive cloud-based software.

We then look Between the Streams, where we discuss the biggest entertainment stories from this past week, including Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, a double-dose of Keanu Reeves, and Wonder Woman 1984.

Editors' Recommendations