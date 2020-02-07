On this episode of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Luke Larsen break down the biggest-trending stories in tech, including the ongoing effects of the coronavirus, disabled Tesla Model S features, Friends‘ latest destination, new Apple TV shows, and more.

Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet

We then chat with some of the cast and creators of Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet, a workplace comedy about game developers that’s debuting on Apple TV.

Next, we discuss the growing problem of debris in space, where decommissioned satellites are often left in orbit, creating more junk circling the earth.

Martin Brooker

Martin Brooker, executive vice president of sales for Condeco Software, joins the program to discuss the booming market for A.I. assistants in the workplace.

David Cox

Nibler then speaks with David Cox, director of the MIT-IBM Watson A.I. Lab, about building an A.I. framework for customization, and how IBM’s automated A.I. tool enables end-to-end customization.

Then it’s time for our weekly Tech Briefs segment with Ken Yeung of Flipboard, who talks about the anniversary of Google Maps, the upcoming Samsung event, and the continuing effects of the coronavirus on the tech industry.

Finally, we take you Between the Streams for our weekly wrap-up of all the news in the entertainment industry, including Friends‘ move to HBO Max, the latest on CBS All Access, Disney’s purchase of Hamilton rights, and all the upcoming comic book movies headed to theaters.

Editors' Recommendations