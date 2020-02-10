Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Oscar wrap-up, the Galaxy Z Flip, and more

On this episode of Digital Trend Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Nicole Raney dig into the biggest-trending stories in tech, including an Oscar wrap-up, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip, the Sun Orbiter launch, a record-breaking subsonic trans-Atlantic flight, and more.

Elizabeth Stock and Dawn Mott

Nibler then speaks with Elizabeth Stock and Dawn Mott from PDX Women in Tech about breaking the glass ceiling in tech, and how to make more funding available for people of color and gender-nonbinary tech workers.

Next, we take a look at Samsung’s upcoming Unpacked event, where the company will debut new phones, earbuds, and more.

Luke Larsen, Dt’s computing editor, joins the program to discuss Intel’s plan to launch its own GPUs with 500 watts of thermal design power.

Sumant Sridharan

Finally we speak with Sumant Sridharan, chief operating officer of HomeLight, about making real estate transactions easy for everyone, and how HomeLight provides software and services to homebuyers, sellers, and real estate agents.

