Digital Trends Live: Amazon HQ, Guy Kawasaki, and when to buy a streaming stick

On Thursday’s episode of Digital Trends Live, we discussed trending topics like Amazon canceling its NYC headquarter plans, the end of the Mars rover’s 15-year tour, and “first responder” drones in California. We were joined by Guy Kawasaki, whose new book Wise Guy, Lessons from a Life goes on sale February 26. We also sat down with Caleb Denison and director of product marketing at Vizio Carlos Angulo to talk about Vizio P Series Quantum and streaming devices.

After fierce local opposition, Amazon has decided to rescind its earlier decision to open one of two new satellite headquarters campuses in Queens, New York. Those opposed to the project, including citizen groups and politicians, drew comparisons with problems in Seattle, home to the original Amazon headquarters. Some of these issues included Seattle’s housing crisis, transportation system, and growing financial disparity. The company is not currently looking for a replacement site, but has said that it will continue with similar projects in Virginia and Tennessee.

We were also joined by author and entrepreneur Guy Kawasaki to discuss his latest book. Kawasaki is the chief evangelist at Canva, an online graphic-design tool. He has also worked for other major companies such as Mercedes-Benz, Apple, and the Wikimedia Foundation. He is the author of 14 books, the latest of which is called Wise Guy, Lessons from a Life and combines personal stories about tech that have inspired him in a format similar to the Chicken Soup series.

And last but not least, we were joined by Digital Trends’ editor Caleb Denison and the director of product marketing at Vizio, Carlos Angulo, to talk about the Vizio P Series Quantum smart TV. One of the best alternatives out there to OLED, the Vizio P Series Quantum offers excellent picture quality for the price. According to Denison, the TV is “the smartest buy in TV.”

He also discussed that while smart TVs and products with built-in streaming apps might seem like the future, there are still benefits to opting for a streaming stick or box, including portability and better app experiences.

