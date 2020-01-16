Amazon offers these LG and Samsung 4K TVs for less than $350

Nowadays, you don’t have to spend too much money on a decent TV. Sure, if you want the best picture quality it’ll cost you a small fortune, but even cheap TVs today deliver a good viewing experience. You may even find something truly great if you look hard enough. Some of the best known brands in the world actually offer inexpensive alternatives to their premium 4K TVs, like South Korean tech giants LG and Samsung. Right now, you can get the 50-inch Samsung UHD 7 Series 4K TV and the 49-inch LG UM7300 4K TV for less than $350 on Amazon. Save as much as $252 when you get them today.

49-INCH LG UM7300 UHD TV 4K TV – $347, was $599

The UM7300 UHD is LG’s most affordable 4K TV, but it still manages to shine thanks to its exceptionally bright display, wide viewing angles, and excellent smart TV features. This TV’s design is simple. It is made entirely of plastic with chunky black bezels surrounding the screen. Its stands are plain-looking but sturdy, and the black panel is nondescript as well. At 3.5 inches thick, this TV might not be well suited for wall mounting as it’s going to stick out from the wall quite a bit.

Behind this TV you’ll find three HDMI ports, two USB ports, a coaxial connector for hooking up an antenna, and a combination of component and composite video inputs. There’s a LAN port for connecting to your home network via Ethernet, but the TV also has 802.11ac Wi-Fi built-in. If you have a soundbar (or are planning to buy one), we have great news: The second HDMI port also supports an audio return channel, (sometimes called HDMI ARC), letting you use a single HDMI connection for all of the audio.

This TV flaunts a widescreen display with 3,840 x 2,160 pixels or four times the resolution of Full HD, and it’s pretty good at supporting most content. The IPS panel has wide viewing angles, so it’ll look good no matter where you’re sitting. And since this TV is illuminated by direct backlighting, you won’t have any problem putting it in a brightly lit room. A couple of things we didn’t like, though; color accuracy wasn’t the best, and contrast was mediocre. Watching scenes with extreme contrast between light and dark, you’ll notice that although the lights are pretty bright, the darks aren’t the deepest. Still, we were pretty happy with the overall picture quality. Furthermore, this TV supports multiple 4K Active HDR formats such as Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG.

One area that LG doesn’t compromise on is the smart TV experience. LG’s WebOS is one of our favorite smart TV platforms since it’s easy to navigate and offers decent app selection. You’ve got access to every popular streaming service, including Netflix, Hulu, and YouTube TV. What’s more, voice control is possible via the integration of both Google Assistant and Alexa. You can also connect your Apple and Android devices on the big screen as it supports AirPlay 2, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi connections.

The 55-inch LG UM7300 UHD 4K TV maybe LG’s most basic 4K TV model, but it comes at a great price that’s hard to resist. Get yours on Amazon today for just $347, a massive $252 off its normal retail price of $599. And if you order via the Amazon Rewards Visa Card and get approval, you’ll get an additional $50 off instantly, reducing the price even further to $297.

50-INCH SAMSUNG UHD 7 SERIES 4K TV – $348, was $500

The Samsung UHD 7 Series is one of Samsung’s most affordable TV offerings that shoppers on a budget will greatly appreciate. It won’t sweep cinephiles off their feet, but it still manages to deliver a good performance despite its relatively low cost. This TV is made entirely out of plastic with nary any premium materials in sight. Slightly questionable build quality aside, it looks pretty solid. Although the two legs are spaced a bit far apart from each other, the TV doesn’t wobble, and cable management is provided by grooves on the back and clips found on both legs. On the TV’s back is a healthy collection of ports including three HDMI 2.0 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, component ports, LAN ethernet port, RF input, and an optical audio output. They’re all facing backward, though, which can be a problem if you choose to mount this TV on your wall.

This TV has a VA-LCD panel that provides decent picture quality with deep blacks, accurate colors, and high native contrast. It also supports HDR content, so watching Netflix and YouTube videos at their optimum picture setting is a possibility. However, the brightness isn’t sufficient to withstand glare, especially in a brightly lit room. Another issue is the narrow viewing angle. When you sit directly in front of this TV it looks good, but even a slight switch of position to the side and the picture starts to look murky. Again, for the price, the picture quality is quite satisfactory. Just make sure you’ve got fewer sources of light in your room and try to watch your shows directly in front of it. Oh, and don’t invite too many guests over. This TV is not meant for viewing parties.

We encountered no problems whatsoever when it came to Samsung RU7100’s smart TV interface. Running on Samsung’s Tizen 5 OS, the layout is simple and runs smoothly and snappily. Press the home button on the remote to pull up a row of shortcuts and a few recommended apps. It supports Apple AirPlay 2, Alexa, and Google Assistant. Furthermore, it has Bluetooth connectivity so you can connect a soundbar or pair of headphones to it wirelessly.

This TV’s stereo speakers are good but far from great; they are about what we expected from a slim midrange TV. The volume can be turned up loud enough to fill small to medium-sized rooms, and dialogue sounds very clear, but this TV lacks a subwoofer so there’s no thump in the bass. You may want to purchase a soundbar as a result.

The budget-friendly 50-inch Samsung UHD 7 Series 4K TV is on sale on Amazon right now for a huge $152 off. Get it for the affordable price of $348 instead of $500. What’s more, you can get an additional $50 off instantly upon approval for the Amazon Rewards Visa Card, bringing the price even lower to $298.

For a comprehensive and smart way to shop for your next TV, click here for our TV buying guide. Don’t forget to visit our curated deals page for more awesome 4K TV deals.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations