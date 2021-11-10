5 top-rated gifts for everyone on your Christmas list

Christmas is such a wonderful time of year, and the spirit of giving empowers us all to show appreciation to our loved ones. One of the hardest things when it comes to gift-giving is trying to figure out what to get your loved ones without blatantly revealing the fact that you’re buying them a gift.

If you have no idea what to buy, don’t worry — we’ve got you covered. In anticipation of Christmas, we’ve compiled an early list of some of the most unique items you can gift people on your Christmas list. We all know that tech-based items and gifts with utility are the rage, so check out our five top-rated gifts for your loved ones this Christmas!

Keurig K-Essentials Black Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

Who doesn’t like a good cup of coffee? Purchase this amazing Keurig single-serve coffee maker for your coffee-addicted loved one and you can be sure they’ll appreciate it. This affordable and cost-effective coffee maker comes in a variety of sleek and subtle colorways so you can personalize the gift and tailor it to the recipient’s taste. This gift will save a lot of money for whoever receives it as they won’t have to keep going out to a cafe to buy their coffee! If you want a quality brew while at home, you can do so easily with this Keurig.

Anker Eufy RoboVac G30 Verge

How convenient would it be if you could have a little companion to do all the vacuuming around the house for you? You may have seen commercials for robot vacuums in the past, but they always came with a hefty price tag. The Anker Eufy RoboVac G30 Verge is affordable, efficient, and pretty cute. Give this to your loved ones this Christmas and they’ll be thanking you for eliminating the chore of vacuuming from their life! With the smartphone app that comes with the product, you can map where you want the robot to go in your house, along with other controls. Purchase this useful gift for anyone on your Christmas list this year and you’ll be the center of appreciation.

SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker

Water can be pretty boring, so if you have a loved one who appreciates a gift that can kindle their creativity then perhaps consider the SodaStream Terra sparkling water maker. How can it ignite creativity, you may ask? With this amazing piece of equipment, you don’t have to stick with normal carbonated water. You can flavor the water as you wish — add fruits, flavorings, and other ingredients to spice up your hydration. You might also encourage the gift recipient to drink more water as well, which is always great!

Nintendo Switch Lite Console, Turquoise

Admit it, the turquoise colorway of the Nintendo Switch Lite is superior to all others. This Christmas, gift your loved ones who love gaming the Nintendo Switch Lite Console. Nintendo games are suitable for people of all ages, so maybe you could purchase them a few games on top of the console! A versatile gaming console will never go out of fashion, as it’s just so useful and there are always great new games coming out for everyone to enjoy.

Instant Pot 2-Quart Vortex Mini Air Fryer Oven

Those who have never experienced cooking in an air fryer must try it instantly. It’s such a convenient method of cooking, and there is a variety of different things you can cook in it. This air fryer oven can roast, toast, crisp, dehydrate, warm, and more. This is such a versatile piece of cooking equipment, and you would be missing out if you don’t buy this for an avid cook.

