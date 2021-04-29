$380 off a big 4K TV? It’s real with this Walmart deal

If you think it’s time to finally upgrade your TV, you should hunt for 4K TV deals so that you can enjoy significant savings on your purchase. There are a staggering number of brands to choose from, but for a combination of quality and value for money, you might want to take a look at Vizio TV deals. These include Walmart’s $380 discount on this 50-inch Vizio 4K TV, bringing its price down to just $420, which is nearly half its original price of $800.

This Vizio V-Series TV features a 50-inch LCD screen with 4K Ultra HD resolution for stunning picture quality, with support for Dolby Vision HDR technology that displays a wider range of colors and amps up the details. Meanwhile, the 4K TV’s Full Array backlight ensures top-notch picture performance with better blacks and more contrast. All of this is made possible through the TV’s octa-core processor.

The 4K TV doesn’t only display your favorite content at the best possible quality; it also helps you access shows, as well as discover new content to watch, through Vizio’s SmartCast 3.0. The platform supports most of the popular streaming services, such as Netflix and Disney+, but you can also stream content from your mobile devices through the built-in Apple AirPlay 2 and Google Chromecast. The operating system also offers WatchFree, which is over 100 channels that are completely free for you to consume.

Further improving the 4K TV’s smart capabilities is its support for voice commands, including turning it on and off, and switching channels. The Vizio V-Series TV supports both Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can choose your preferred digital assistant.

For a better view at your favorite content and easier access to them, the 50-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV is a solid choice. It’s an even better option for your TV upgrade with Walmart’s offer that slashes $380 off its original price of $800, lowering its price to just $420. It’s unclear when the deal will end though, so if you want to buy a reliable 4K TV at nearly half price, you shouldn’t hesitate. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

