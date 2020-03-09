Best Buy and Walmart discount Samsung 4K TVs ahead of March Madness

March Madness is fast approaching and to celebrate the event, big-name retailers Best Buy and Walmart are offering massive discounts on Samsung 4K TVs. Whether you’re shopping for a solid, affordable TV or something souped-up with exceptional quality, the South Korean firm has got you covered. Save as much as $272 when you get the 55-inch Samsung NU6900 4K TV and 65-inch Samsung Q60 QLED 4K TV today.

55-Inch Samsung UHD NU6900 4K TV – $328, was $600

The Samsung NU6900 is a decent entry-level 4K TV from the South Korean megabrand. Samsung is mostly known for its premium quantum-dot (QLED) TVs, including the Q60 Series below, but if you’re on a tight budget and don’t mind a few compromises, this is the TV for you. The NU6900 is made almost entirely of plastic, but it looks surprisingly chic. Its two attachable feet are spaced a bit far apart from each other, but they do provide rock-solid support. Even with a playful kid around, it would take tremendous force to knock this TV over. On the back side is a strip of grooves that, upon closer inspection, are actually meant for cable management and aren’t merely decorative. They hide the cables for power, HDMI, and coaxial connections from plain sight, although it isn’t nearly as seamless as Samsung’s One Connect Box wires concealment. Again, you’ll have to look into one of Samsung’s QLED offerings for this high-end feature. Unfortunately, there are only two HDMI inputs on this TV, which means you can only connect two devices at once.

This TV’s standard edge-lit LCD display boasts 3,840 x 2,160 Ultra HD resolution and supports HDR, including HDR10+, Samsung’s proprietary high-dynamic range format. The picture quality is good. For an inexpensive set, we were surprised at the NU6900’s excellent contrast ratio that makes deep blacks look great in a dark room. It’s not suitable for bright rooms, though, as it can’t get very bright, but it does have decent reflection handling. Unfortunately, colors look a little muted and accuracy is a bit off. This is not the most vibrant TV we’ve seen, and frankly, for the price, we didn’t expect it to be. The same goes for viewing angles, as even a slight movement off the center axis would make the picture fade to gray. At least the input lag is low, making this TV good for gaming.

Samsung’s SmartThings TV interface remains one of its strongest suits. You’ll have easy access to all your favorite apps, and what’s more, there are constantly new additions to Samsung’s already immense app ecosystem, most recently including iTunes. But unlike Tizen, Samsung’s other smart TV interface that’s reserved for its more expensive models, the NU6900 lacks voice assistant integration. You can, however, connect it to a separate Alexa device if you want to.

If you need a solid but budget-friendly 4K TV, the Samsung NU6900 should be right up your alley. Yes, its picture performance left us a bit wanting, but its incredibly low $328 price tag is very hard to resist. Get it today on Walmart and save up to $600.

65-Inch Samsung Q60 Series QLED TV – $850, was $1,100

Samsung’s proprietary QLED (quantum-dot LED) TVs deliver a peak home cinematic experience because of their extremely high pixel count – four times higher than the older 1080p TVs. Their screens boast stunningly vibrant colors, superb contrasts, and impressive details thanks to billions of self-illuminating “quantum dots.” This display technology is also notoriously expensive to produce, but thankfully Samsung has found a way to bring it to the midrange market via the Q60 Series, including this 65-inch unit.

This 4K TV is ultra-thin with extremely slim bezels. It will certainly look great mounted on your wall or on top of a credenza. Behind the TV you will find the connection ports, including four HDMI ports, two USB ports, and one digital audio out port. You can plug a streaming stick on one of the USB ports if you don’t want to use Samsung’s built-in smart platform, or if you want to view other media.

Unfortunately, and unlike the Q90R, this TV does not have Samsung’s One Connect Box, a convenient tool that allows you to connect all your devices, such as Blu-ray players or game consoles, in one place. This isn’t exactly a dealbreaker but be warned that you’re going to have to deal with numerous cables at the back of your TV.

As expected, the picture quality is extraordinary. Powered by over a billion quantum dots, the screen explodes with color, luminosity, and rich contrasts. The images look precise and vibrant and the blacks are rich and deep. This TV supports full HDR color delivery, so any HDR content can be viewed in its most stunning format.

This TV is powered by Samsung’s Tizen smart platform, which allows you to browse through channels and apps with ease. On the home screen, you’ll find the usual streaming apps like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video, the Universal Guide with its viewing recommendations, and Samsung’s TV+ app which conveniently combines online content with over-the-air channels. Another impressive feature is the Ambient Mode which allows the TV to blend in with your wall décor during standby mode. It supports Apple Airplay and through Bixby, its virtual assistant, you’ll be able to give voice commands for the TV to search for content, turn up the volume, or switch itself off.

The 65-inch Samsung Q60 Series TV is currently being sold on Best Buy for an incredible $250 off. Instead of $1,100, upgrade your home entertainment space for $850.

