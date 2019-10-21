LG is a brand that needs no introduction, and if it weren’t for the strange naming conventions manufacturers adopt for their latest 4K TVs, neither would the 65-inch LG UM6900. But it does, so let’s run that model number through our metaphorical model-number-to-English translator. The result? A versatile, high-resolution television that’s currently on sale at Walmart for $450 ($44 per month if you choose to split the cost through the retailer’s 12-month financing arrangement), down a thrifty $100. Impressive, huh?

Designed with the average viewer in mind, the 65-inch LG UM6900 has everything you need to tune into the latest episode of Power with a glass of your favorite red after a tiring day at the office or indulge or a movie or two over the weekend. We’re talking about built-in smart software for one-click access to all the leading streaming services, including Hulu and Netflix — no set-top box or streaming stick needed. There’s also multi-format HDR, which can be called upon to squeeze additional detail out of the scene at hand.

Now, we know what you’re thinking: Isn’t buying the LG UM6900 now a risk, as it could be discounted further on Black Friday? Well, not exactly. Being around a month old, it’s unlikely this particular model will be reduced by much more, so if you’re in dire need of a new television, then look no further. In fact, it probably wouldn’t have even been discounted if it weren’t for the shopping bonanza being right around the corner — Walmart is presumably looking to drum up sales before the older models drop to an all-time low.

You have a choice to make. You can either opt for a cheaper alternative come Black Friday on November 29, or you can pull the trigger on a newer model now. The difference? The LG UM6900 4K TV on offer today is bound to stand the test of time, seeing you through the years to home. However, a similar-sized model from a budget rival that’s on sale for a fraction of the price likely won’t be at the center of your home entertainment setup for quite as long. And let’s not forget: LG makes some of the best screens on the market.

Of course, if you’re searching for something a bit different, there are oodles of other great 4K TV deals out there. Fortunately, we’ve rounded up the best offers for you, so you don’t have to traipse all over the internet to track them down. The highlights include a 50-inch Vizio for $250, a 65-inch Samsung QLED (a higher-end take on the 65-inch LG UM6900 on offer here) for $1,100, and a 70-inch Vizio for $700. Rather wait and see what Black Friday holds? No problem — we’ll be cataloging all the top Black Friday TV deals.

