This 65-inch LG 4K TV is currently on sale for less than $500 for limited time

Black Friday 2019 may be right around the corner, but that doesn’t mean you have to wait until November 29 to score a killer deal on a brand-new 4K TV. Just look at this incredible offer Walmart has kicked off on the 65-inch LG UM6900PUA, which sees it on sale for only $480 ($47/month through the retailer’s flexible 12-month financing arrangement) — a total savings of $170.

Don’t be fooled into thinking that the LG UM6900PUA has been discounted because it’s nearing the end of its life, either. The television has only been on the shelves since July. This is beneficial for one main reason: It’s armed with the latest version of the company’s webOS smart software, which is home to all the top streaming services, as well as AirPlay 2 — no Apple TV needed.

Throw in a crisp, clear 4K Ultra HD screen and some seasoning in the form of multi-format HDR — headlined by HDR10 and HLG — and you’ve created a 4K TV that’s perfect for the average convenience viewer, who is after something with a bit of heft to tune into the latest must-see reality show after work and maybe even a movie or two over the weekend in the run-up to Christmas.

It’s ideal for families, too. With three HDMI slots on the rear, an Xfinity box, Nintendo Switch, and an Xbox One X can be hooked up at the same time, eliminating the need for the young’uns to reach around the back, smothering the screen with fingerprints in the process, whenever they want to jump into Fortnite on one console and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare on another.

Plus, because it supports AirPlay 2 right out of the box, you also have the option to stream movies, shows, and images from your iPad, iPhone, or Mac on your television without having to fork out $179 for an Apple TV 4K. You can even use it to listen to music through either the LG UM6900PUA’s built-in speakers or a connected surround sound system with the tap of a button.

After something a bit different? There are several other 4K TV deals available right now. The highlights include a 50-inch Vizio D-Series for $250, a 70-inch Vizio D-Series for $700, and a 65-inch Sony Master Series A9G for $3,500. Rather wait and see what Black Friday holds at the end of the month? Fear not — we’ve already started rounding up the best Black Friday TV deals.

Looking for more must-have deals? Take a look through our Deals Hub, where we’ll also helping you find the best offers on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

