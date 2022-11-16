The Black Friday 2022 officially begins November 25, but if you’ve been paying attention, you already know that retailers have started their sales ahead of schedule this year. That means we’ve already seen some of the best Black Friday TV deals, with many available right now and more sure to come. It’s a great time to shop if you’re looking to upgrade your home theater setup, and if a 65-inch TV is what you’ve got your eye on, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve rounded up all of the best 65-inch TV Black Friday deals right here.

Insignia 65-inch F30 Series 4K Fire TV — $380, was $550

Insignia is Best Buy’s in-house TV brand, and it makes some solid (not to mention affordable) smart televisions for those on a budget. The Insignia F30 Series 4K TV runs on Amazon’s Fire TV software, which makes it a great choice for Prime members and anybody with Alexa-enabled smart home devices. Of course, you don’t need either of those things to enjoy this television — the Insignia F30 has Amazon Alexa built right in, and the Fire TV OS puts all of your other favorite streaming apps like Netflix and Disney+ right at your fingertips. It’s also HDR-compatible, with support for HDR 10 for media that offers high dynamic range for improved color and contrast.

Samsung 65-inch 7 Series 4K Tizen TV — $448, was $500

This 4K TV features Samsung’s Crystal 4K Processor and display along with the brand’s Tizen software interface that makes streaming all of your favorite content a breeze. The TV features a Game Enhancer mode that automatically optimizes the display’s settings when you fire up your Xbox or PlayStation, while Motion Rate 120 lets the 60Hz panel simulate 120Hz to smooth out the action during fast-paced scenes. The included OneRemote can even be used to control all compatible devices, and while it doesn’t feature built-in voice controls, the Samsung 7 Series 4K TV can be synced with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant devices if you have any.

Sony 65-inch X75K 4K Google TV — $580, was $700

Along with Samsung, Sony is another one of the best TV brands that you’ll see frequently in your search for Black Friday TV deals. Its X75K 4K Google TV is one of the maker’s entry-level models, offering everything you need in a smart TV without a bunch of bells and whistles you may not want to pay for. Sony’s 4K Processor X1 does more than let you enjoy modern Ultra HD content — it also upscales legacy media to look better than ever before (in other words, your non-4K DVDs and Blu-rays will look smooth and not blurry or “stretched out” when played on this 4K TV). The Google TV smart streaming platform also has both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa built right into it, allowing you to control the TV using your voice and integrate it into your wider smart home setup if you want.

Hisense 65-inch U6GR 4K QLED Roku TV — $600, was $800

If you can bump up your budget a little bit, it’s worth considering the upgrade to a QLED TV like the Hisense U6GR. This TV features a quantum-dot overlay (the “Q” in “QLED”) that captures and amplifies the LED’s backlighting to produce a brighter and more color-vibrant picture. That makes QLED a great choice for brighter rooms that get a lot of daylight, and for spaces where you’re likely to be watching television during the day, like your living room. Along with that, the Hisense U6GR 4K TV features the slick Roku TV smart interface, support for Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos sound, and a voice remote that works with Siri, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant. QLED TVs have come down quite a bit in price, too, with Black Friday TV deals making them even more affordable now if you grab one like this while it’s on sale.

Samsung 65-inch Q60B 4K QLED Tizen TV — $798, was $1,000

Samsung is the brand that pioneered quantum-dot panel technology, and today, you’ll even find QLED screens on Samsung laptops. While many other TV makers offer their own QLED panels, Samsung is still the top name in this tech, and the 65-inch Q60B 4K smart TV is a good example of why. With the Tizen software platform, you’ve got easy access to all the top streaming apps and content libraries, while Samsung’s Quantum Processor Lite upscales older content so your old favorites aren’t left out. It also offers HDR support so you can take advantage of the expanded color range and contrast depth that modern media offers, while Q-Symphony and OTS Lite deliver an immersive simulated surround sound experience. The SolarCell Remote also doesn’t require any batteries and has Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice assistants built in.

TCL 65-inch 6-Series 4K QLED Google TV — $800, was $1,000

TCL is another brand to look at if you’re in the market for a QLED TV. The TCL 6-Series Google TV is a notable step up from the brand’s cheaper 5-Series models, with this Google TV model featuring some enhancements like Mini-LED technology and fully localized dimming zones that reduce the blooming effect and create more consistent backlighting and contrast. The panel also features a 120Hz refresh rate in contrast to the 60Hz refresh rate of the TVs we’ve listed so far, which, in conjunction with its variable refresh rate (VRR), makes this a very good choice of TV for gaming on your PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series S/X. Thankfully, TCL and Google seem to have worked out most of the software kinks that we encountered in our review shortly after this model was released, and the TCL 6-Series 4K TV fully supports Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG high dynamic range formats.

Vizio 65-inch H1 4K OLED SmartCast TV — $1,080, was $1,800

Vizio is generally considered a budget name that competes with the likes of TCL and Hisense, so you might be surprised to find that this brand has been cranking out some solid OLED TV models lately. OLED, short for organic light-emitting diode, is a relatively recent innovation in TV panel technology that utilizes individual particles rather than traditional LED backlighting. The result is nearly perfect black levels and unrivaled color accuracy, but OLED TVs aren’t usually cheap. The Vizio H1 4K television, on the other hand, is a more affordable OLED TV. Its SmartCast platform gives you everything you need to stream your favorite content, while Dolby Vision, HDR10/10+, and HLG support let you enjoy it how it was meant to be enjoyed. The TV also has a nice suite of gaming features including a 120Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync Premium, HDMI 2.1 ports, and VRR.

LG 65-inch B2 Series 4K OLED WebOS TV — $1,300, was $1,900

Just as Samsung pioneered QLED technology, LG is the brand that first brought OLED TVs to market. It still leads the way here, and actually has several different lines of OLED TVs available. The LG B2 Series 4K TV is one of the newer models from the LG 2022 OLED television lineup. Its OLED panel features self-lit pixels to provide 100% color volume and fidelity along with deep dynamic contrast. Support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG also ensure your media will look as sharp and color-accurate as possible. Gamers will appreciate Nvidia G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium, and two HDMI 2.1 ports, and the built-in LG Game Optimizer automatically adjusts the TV’s settings when you start up a video game. This is a great OLED TV for movies, shows, gaming, and anything else, and early Black Friday TV deals are your chance to grab it for a whopping discount.

