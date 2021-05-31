  1. Deals
This 70-inch 4K TV is so cheap at Walmart it could be a mistake

By
JVC

This summer looks to be a scorcher, and there’s no better place to retreat than your home theater, especially if you have a nice, big screen. Bigger isn’t always better, but nothing can immerse you in a movie, show, or video game like a giant screen, and right now, you can get this 70-inch JVC 4K TV for only $548 today in the Walmart Memorial Day Sale. Make your summer, and your year, by fulfilling your home theater’s potential with this incredible deal in this year’s Memorial Day sales.

This 70-inch screen might be huge, but JVC has designed it with a sleek, narrow build so that it remains a subtle, refined addition, despite its size. And the picture is amazing. A standout with 4K Ultra HD resolution of 3840 x 2160, this JVC 4K TV will bring you the most accurate, stunningly clear picture you can imagine. You’ll get the brightest colors — millions of them — as well as the most subtle shades and amazing details. And in addition to this, it has a premium refresh rate of 60 Hz, which expands on those details and colors and makes sure that your experience with fast action — like sporting events and the quickest games — is unparalleled.

And not only is this 4K TV gorgeous, but it’s smart too. Equipped with Roku’s smart TV software, you’ll have access to 5,000 streaming channels and hundreds of thousands of movies and shows, right at your fingertips. A competitor to Android TV, Roku can be the simplest and fastest way to access all your favorite streaming content, like Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix, and tons more. Its interface is remarkably easy to navigate for all ages and really makes finding your content as simple and fast as possible.

To make browsing even easier, you’ll have access to the free Roku app on your phone. You can type in search phrases and have the results appear on the screen (no more typing on an on-screen keyboard), and you can even search with your voice. The app offers other features, too, like turning your phone into your remote. This is 4K TV at its most brilliant and most convenient, for way less.

When it comes to home entertainment, there’s no better loadstone than a big, beautiful 4K TV. And right now, you can get this fantastic 70-inch JVC 4K TV for $352 off. This television, which was originally priced at $900, is down to $548 — but only for a limited time — at Walmart. Get it before it’s gone!

