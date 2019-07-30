You won’t want to miss this incredible $500 discount on a 70-inch Vizio 4K TV

Walmart is back with another cracking deal on a 4K TV. This time, it has slashed a massive $500 off the gargantuan 70-inch Vizio E-Series. That reduction has hacked the usual $1,300 price tag down to just $800 — or $78 per month for twelve months.
We’ll cut to the chase: $800 is an awful lot to spend on a television, but you’re actually getting quite a bit of bang for your buck; there’s obviously that huge 70-inch 4K screen, which doesn’t come cheap, and a Chromecast baked in under the hood.
For context, rival TVs with the same size screen tend to retail in around the $1,000 to $1,300 range, and they aren’t decked out with the same amount of smarts as the Vizio E-Series on offer, so the chance to bag one for just $800 is not to be missed.
So, what are these smarts we speak of? Well, most of them stem from the aforementioned Chromecast that serves as a portal to hundreds of top-tier streaming services, such as Amazon Prime Video, DirecTV Now, Hulu Plus Live TV, and Netflix.
There’s more, though — the E-Series can also be hooked up to an Amazon Alexa or a Google Home for voice control and has a Spatial Scaling Engine onboard, which can be called upon to turn regular HD and Full HD content into 4K Ultra HD.
As if that wasn’t enough, Vizio bundled support for a slew of different HDR standards on the E-Series to enhance the contrast to draw additional detail out of the surrounding scene, with the most notable being Dolby Vision and HDR10.
Overall, the Vizio E-Series is one of the most well-rounded, versatile 4K TVs on the market. But that’s to be expected from any Vizio. As such, if you’re looking to go big on a (somewhat sizable) budget, then look no further than this 70-inch model.
However, if you don’t have that kind of cash to burn, there are a number of other 4K TVs on sale right now, including a 43-inch TCL 4-Series for $220, a 50-inch Vizio D-Series for $280 (similar to the E-Series), and a 65-inch Samsung RU7100 for $700.
Not sure what makes a fantastic 4K TV? Take a look at our TV buying guide.
