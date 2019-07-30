Deals

You won’t want to miss this incredible $500 discount on a 70-inch Vizio 4K TV

Josh Levenson
By
70 inch vizio 4k tv deal e series walmart sale

Walmart is back with another cracking deal on a 4K TV. This time, it has slashed a massive $500 off the gargantuan 70-inch Vizio E-Series. That reduction has hacked the usual $1,300 price tag down to just $800 — or $78 per month for twelve months.

We’ll cut to the chase: $800 is an awful lot to spend on a television, but you’re actually getting quite a bit of bang for your buck; there’s obviously that huge 70-inch 4K screen, which doesn’t come cheap, and a Chromecast baked in under the hood.

For context, rival TVs with the same size screen tend to retail in around the $1,000 to $1,300 range, and they aren’t decked out with the same amount of smarts as the Vizio E-Series on offer, so the chance to bag one for just $800 is not to be missed.

So, what are these smarts we speak of? Well, most of them stem from the aforementioned Chromecast that serves as a portal to hundreds of top-tier streaming services, such as Amazon Prime Video, DirecTV Now, Hulu Plus Live TV, and Netflix.

There’s more, though — the E-Series can also be hooked up to an Amazon Alexa or a Google Home for voice control and has a Spatial Scaling Engine onboard, which can be called upon to turn regular HD and Full HD content into 4K Ultra HD.

As if that wasn’t enough, Vizio bundled support for a slew of different HDR standards on the E-Series to enhance the contrast to draw additional detail out of the surrounding scene, with the most notable being Dolby Vision and HDR10.

Overall, the Vizio E-Series is one of the most well-rounded, versatile 4K TVs on the market. But that’s to be expected from any Vizio. As such, if you’re looking to go big on a (somewhat sizable) budget, then look no further than this 70-inch model.

However, if you don’t have that kind of cash to burn, there are a number of other 4K TVs on sale right now, including a 43-inch TCL 4-Series for $220, a 50-inch Vizio D-Series for $280 (similar to the E-Series), and a 65-inch Samsung RU7100 for $700.

Not sure what makes a fantastic 4K TV? Take a look at our TV buying guide.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

