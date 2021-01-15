If the laptop deals that you’re seeing are still beyond your budget, you might want to consider getting a Chromebook, which are generally cheaper than traditional laptops. You can get them at even lower prices from Chromebook deals from various retailers, such as Staples’ offer for the Acer Chromebook 311 that slashes $40 off its original price of $240, bringing it down to just $200.

The Acer Chromebook 311 is powered by the Intel Celeron N4000 dual-core processor with 4GB of RAM, which is more than enough to handle basic tasks such as browsing the internet and working with documents. The laptop also features an 11.6-inch HD display and Intel UHD Graphics 600, for sufficient image quality when viewing pictures or watching videos.

Portability isn’t a problem with the Acer Chromebook 311, as it’s smaller than A4 paper and weighs just around 1 kilogram. That means it’s small enough to slide into most bags and light enough so that it won’t be a burden to carry around, making it a perfect companion if you’re always moving around. Making the Chromebook an even more valuable mobile device is its battery life, as it’s capable of running for up to 10 hours on a single charge.

The Acer Chromebook 311 offers a 32GB eMMC hard drive for storage, which is low compared to traditional laptops. However, this is fine because Chromebooks use Google’s Chrome OS platform, which depends on web-based apps. This means that the storage of your files will mostly be on the cloud, and this online focus also means that the laptop has low overhead, resulting in super-fast startup and snappy performance.

Buying a laptop on a budget shouldn’t necessarily mean that you’ll end up with a barely functioning machine. Chromebooks are a good choice if you’re willing to make some adjustments to how you use your laptop, and if you’re fine with that, you should definitely take a look at Staples’ offer for the Acer Chromebook 311. The Chrome OS-powered laptop is on sale for only $200, after a $40 discount to its original price of $240. There’s no telling how long the deal will last though, so if you’re sold on getting a Chromebook, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

