Best air conditioner deals: LG, TCL, and Frigidaire get discounts

We’re well into summer, but the hottest month — August — is yet to come. If you’re moving into a new place, need to replace an old AC unit that’s running a bit ragged, or just want something more powerful than your current air conditioner, then now is the time to grab a new portable or window-based AC before those dog days of summer really hit.

Below, we’ve picked out a handful of air conditioner deals available on both portable and window-mounted units from Walmart and Amazon right now. These include a few traditional models as well as a Wi-Fi-connected air conditioner for the modern smart home, and are available in a variety of different BTU outputs to help you find the right amount of cooling power for your pad:

LG Portable Air Conditioner

LG is known mostly for its Android smartphones and 4K TVs, but his tech company also churns out some of the best air conditioners — both portable and window-mounted — on the market. This standing unit offers the convenience of both portability and remote control, letting you set the fan speed, timer, or sleep mode right from the comfort of your chair.

Walmart has the LG portable air conditioner on sale in two output options: The 8,000 BTU model, which is suitable for a space of up to 200 square feet, rings in at $299 ($40 off), while the more powerful 10,200 BTU unit (good for up to 300 square feet) is on sale for $349 with the same discount.

TCL Window Air Conditioner

TCL is another brand whose budget-friendly 4K TVs you might be familiar with, but this company also has some nice window-mounted air conditioner units to help you stay cool (maybe even while you’re doing some streaming on your TCL Roku television). This simple, no-frills window AC has everything you need including a 24-hour timer, power-saving eco mode, eight-way louvers to circulate air more effectively, and a built-in filter with a light-up filter change reminder.

You can also program the TCL window unit to automatically start at certain settings based on ambient room temperature, and you get a sleep timer as well. The 5,000 BTU TCL air conditioner is on sale for $156, or you can grab the 12,000 BTU model (which can cool up to 550 square feet) for $366.

Midea EasyCool Portable Air Conditioner

For a less expensive alternative to the LG portable air conditioner, check out these ones from Midea. The EasyCool portable AC units can cool an area of between 100 and 350 square feet (depending on BTU output) and feature a dedicated dehumidifying function to remove excess moisture from the air. On top of that, you also got a handy remote control, a sleep timer, three fan speeds, and an adjustable window bracket for easy ventilation.

The Midea portable air conditioner is on sale on Amazon in four power options: 8,000 BTU, 10,000 BTU, 12,000 BTU, and 14,000 BTU. These are all discounted at the moment and range in price from $254 to $323, saving you as much as $206.

Frigidaire Cool Connect Wi-Fi-Enabled Window Air Conditioner

Frigidaire is an iconic American refrigerator maker, but it’s in the air conditioner business now, too. This brand offers some of the better “smart” AC units on the market today and its Cool Connect lineup is designed just for the smart home crowd. The Cool Connect works like most window-mounted air conditioners, but with the added capability of Wi-Fi connectivity that lets you sync it with your home network.

Once connected, you have full control of the AC’s power, temperature settings, timers, fan speeds, and operational modes right from your smartphone. The Frigidaire Cool Connect Wi-Fi air conditioner starts at $350 for the 8,000 BTU model, $385 for the 10,000 BTU model, and $449 for the 12,000 BTU model.

How to Choose an Air Conditioner

The most important factor in deciding what sort of air conditioner is right for you is the size of the space you’re looking to cool down. Is it a single room, or a larger space like an apartment or a floor of a home? No window or portable AC unit is going to cool down an entire house by itself, but one with a higher BTU output will keep a larger room or floor comfortable and will also work more quickly in smaller spaces — but it’ll naturally consume more power to do it, which means a higher energy bill.

Air conditioner power is measured in BTUs, or British Thermal Units, and most consumer-grade models run the gamut from anywhere between 5,000 and 25,000 BTU. BTUs essentially refers to how much heat can be moved around, as an air conditioner is basically “pushing” heat away from your living space with cold air. You’ll see various claims about square footage cooling from different AC manufacturers, but it’s easier to use this calculator to find out how much BTUs you really need for whatever area you want to cool (given that you know the square footage).

Another thing to consider is whether you want a portable or window-mounted air conditioner. Remember that even portable units need a window for exhaust and so will need to be placed near one. Window-mounted air conditioners are also more efficient, but they’re semi-permanent, so a portable model should only be on your radar if you know it’s something you’ll be moving around or uninstalling and putting into storage when you don’t need it (such as during winter).

