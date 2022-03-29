This Alienware gaming monitor is over $400 off today

While you may be more familiar with Alienware as the company that makes high-end gaming laptops and desktops, Alienware also has a foot in the monitor-making business, and it has quite a few nice selections. For example, take this QHD 27-inch gaming monitor from Dell, which is discounted down to $700 from $1,110, a whopping $410 discount and one of the best gaming monitor deals you’ll find today.

What puts this 27-inch monitor apart from others is the fact that it’s an IPS panel that can hit 240Hz refresh rate, and if you aren’t familiar with IPS panel technology, it’s one of the best for color recreation as well as contrast. Usually, image performance comes at the expense of refresh rate and response time, and given that both are beating industry standards, that’s quite an accomplishment from Alienware. Besides that, the Alienware 27 Gaming Monitor has HDR 600, the second-highest you’re likely to find on a gaming monitor, especially for one that’s going for less than $1,000, so you’re getting some excellent image quality that you wouldn’t otherwise expect at the price point.

It also might not comes as a surprise, but the Alienware 27 Gaming Monitor comes with Nvidia G-Sync Ultimate certification, which is the next step from the usual G-Sync in that it works well with HDR technology. That means that you can have your cake and eat it, too, since you can still have HDR, low response time, and V-Sync technology without sacrificing one for the other. Keep in mind that the screen is a little bit big and chunky, so you’re going to need a lot of desk space to get this beast situated somewhere you can use it, although that’s par for the course with these type of high-end monitors, so it shouldn’t be a dealbreaker.

All in all, Alienware’s 27-inch Gaming Monitor is an excellent screen, and the deal from Dell bringing it down to $700 makes it a must-have if you’ve wanted to upgrade your old Full HD monitor or if you want to get some high-end HDR. While you’re at it, if you’re a big fan of Alienware, we have some fantastic Alienware deals for you to check out.

