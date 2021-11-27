This Alienware 4K gaming monitor Black Friday deal is an amazing chance to take your gaming setup to the next level. Dell has slashed an unbelievable $850 off this Alienware monitor, dropping it to $1,100 from its original price of $1,950. It’s one of the best Black Friday deals we’ve seen today.

3840 x 1600 native resolution at 144 Hz

21:9 aspect ratio for widescreen viewing

Curved for an immersive experience

Tilting monitor stand

This is your opportunity to save an insane $850 on a dream gaming monitor. This Black Friday monitor deal will give you an elite-level display for only $1,100 instead of its original price of $1,950.

This Alienware gaming monitor is the cream of the crop. First off, it has a curved screen. That should be a given if you’re paying this kind of cash. Second, the screen itself does everything you could ever ask for. It has a native resolution of 3840 x 1600, so 4K movies and games will look stunning in widescreen. Atmospheric movies like Dune will really pull you in, and 4K games will let you expand your field of view to something closer to our realistic eyesight. It has a 144 Hz refresh rate, so you can max out the FPS of your games.

The response time on this monitor is equally impressive, at 1ms. Combine that with the gorgeous anti-glare screen and the monitors ability to display over 1 billion colors, and you get a gorgeous, seamless viewing experience. The monitor supports High Dynamic Range, so the breadth and depth of colors you’ll see is only limited by the coding in the games themselves. This is a truly gorgeous monitor.

Check it out at Dell right now for $850 off, only $1,100 total instead of $1,950.

Should You Shop This Alienware 4K Gaming Monitor Black Friday Deal or Wait Until Cyber Monday?

You should shop all the Black Friday deals you can today. There isn’t much reason to wait until Cyber Monday. Dell’s Black Friday sale officially ends tomorrow at 2 a.m. anyway. Dell is unlikely to extend such a good deal beyond that established timeline. Even if they wanted to, they are notorious for running out of stock quickly. Whether it’s because they’re so popular or because they have limited stock for their deals, Dell often sells out of multiple deals every day.

In general, we recommend buying everything you want today. Cyber Monday deals are usually just rehashed Black Friday deals. Companies don’t often hold back their best deals for surprise drops on Cyber Monday. Instead, they use Cyber Monday to get rid of stuff that didn’t quite sell through the past weekend. In short, the deals on Cyber Monday are usually the same as they were on Black Friday, if the product is even around at all.

