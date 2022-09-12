Now’s a great time to buy this Alienware gaming PC – save $660

If you prefer a gaming desktop setup rather than a gaming laptop, Dell has an awesome offer right now on the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming Desktop. Ordinarily priced at $1,860, you can buy it for just $1,200, saving you $660 off the usual price. Sure, this isn’t impulse buy territory but if you’ve been eyeing up gaming PC deals for a while, you can’t do much better than this one.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming Desktop

One of the best Alienware deals around, the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming Desktop is a pretty powerful gaming PC for the price. It has an AMD Ryzen 7 5800 processor plus 16GB of memory so it’s capable of multitasking with speed and style, with fast performance across the board. When it comes to gaming, you also get an AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card so it’s great for playing all the latest games from Elden Ring to Fortnite, and even Cyberpunk 2077. 1TB of SSD storage means you won’t run out of room any time soon, so you can have multiple games installed at once. If you’re the kind of gamer who can’t settle on just one title, this is sure to be useful for you.

Continuing its trend of being one of the best gaming desktops around, the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming Desktop is well-designed, too. It’s the first Alienware machine range to feature PCI-Express 4.0 technology so it doubles the bandwidth available to graphics cards to improve performance. It also has an advanced thermal design that includes quad 10mm copper heat pipes with integrated vapor chambers so it can handle gaming for extended periods of time with no risk of overheating. The AMD Ryzen processor can be overclocked if you want to truly enhance performance. A plethora of useful settings and tweaks can be applied through some great software choices from AMD as well as Alienware.

Designed to last while looking great, the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming Desktop is normally priced at $1,860 at Dell, but right now you can buy it for $1,200, saving you $660 off the usual price. A fantastic investment for gamers wanting to get the most from their free time, buy it now while stocks last.

