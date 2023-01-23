 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This Alienware gaming PC with an RTX 3090 is $520 off right now

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Alienware Aurora R13 Gaming Desktop on a white background.

Gaming PCs don’t come cheap, but they are a smart choice for a long-term gaming investment. That’s especially true if you can snag a deal like this Dell offer. Right now you can get the Alienware Aurora R13 gaming PC for only $2,400 instead of its original price of $2,920. It’s still not cheap, but you won’t regret getting this gaming PC, especially if you pair it with an investment in gaming monitor deals.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R13 gaming PC

With the Alienware Aurora R13, you won’t have to check the recommended specifications of a new game. The gaming PC will surely be able to run it, as it’s powered by the 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card. It also comes with 16GB of RAM, which is considered by our guide on how to buy a gaming desktop as a good baseline for modern gaming systems. Most of today’s best PC games — including Fortnite, Apex Legends, and Elden Ring — recommend that amount of RAM or lower. The gaming PC also comes with Windows 11 Home in its 512GB SSD, so you can start installing games as soon as you hook up the gaming desktop to the necessary peripherals.

The Alienware Aurora R13 features the Dell-owned brand’s Legend 2.0 design, which not only improves accessibility through an increased internal volume, but also prioritizes cooling with a reorganized internal layout that minimizes airflow obstructions. The gaming PC also offers the Alienware Command Center, through which you have complete control of the system with settings for thermal control, overclocking, and AlienFX lighting, among many others.

Related

If you’ve been on the hunt for gaming PC deals, here’s one that warrants heavy consideration — the Alienware Aurora R13 for $2,400 instead of its original price of $2,920. There’s no escaping the high cost of a gaming desktop if you want a powerful machine, but Dell’s offer will give you $520 in savings that you can spend on video games and accessories. We’re not sure how much time you’ve got left to take advantage of this offer though, so to make sure that you don’t miss out, you should finalize your purchase of the Alienware Aurora R13 gaming desktop as soon as possible.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
We can’t believe how cheap this HP Omen gaming PC deal is today
The HP OMEN 25L with radeon displayed on its glass side.
This Alienware gaming laptop just got a $900 price cut (seriously)
Rainbow Six Siege running on the Alienware x17 R2.
This Surface Laptop 5 deal cuts $200 off the price — today only!
Front angle of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 in silver against a white background.
This Dell-made Alienware gaming PC with an RTX 3080 Ti is $600 off
Side view of the Alienware Aurora R14 gaming PC.
Best coffee maker deals for January 2023
These are the three best laptop deals in HP’s 72-Hour Sale
Side angle of the HP ProBook 445 G8 Notebook PC against a white background.
This 50-inch Android TV is usually $499, but today it’s just $230
The Sansui S50VU1A with app bar at the bottom and displaying a beachside sunset.
Best generator deals for January 2023
Pulsar G12KBN-SG Heavy Duty Portable Dual Fuel Generator
Best Google Home and Google Nest deals for January 2023
Google Nest Home devices
This LG Gram laptop deal cuts the price by $450
LG Gram Style top down view showing display and keyboard deck.
Looking for a cheap 4K monitor? Don’t miss this LG deal
The 27-inch 4K monitor from LG displaying a racing video game.
Get the UFC 283 PPV now and save $55
ufc 283 ppv espn plus deal promo
Best cordless vacuum deals for January 2023
Prime Day 2022 cordless vacuum deals graphic.