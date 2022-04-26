This Dell gaming PC with an RTX 3060 is $550 off today

This is the perfect time to get into PC gaming. With component prices finally starting to come back to earth, you can get amazing equipment that can play the latest triple-A titles at surprisingly affordable prices. For example, you can find some amazing gaming PC deals and gaming monitor deals on Dell’s website. One of our favorites is the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10, a gaming desktop with an RTX 3060. It’s on sale for just $1,300, a massive $550 off the regular price of $1,850. Keep reading to find out why this desktop is the best gateway into the PC world.

Alienware doesn’t just make some of the best gaming desktops, they also create some stunning designs. Right out of the box, the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 is a striking piece of equipment. It has a distinctive look, with Alienware’s signature “Dark Side of the Moon” chassis, polished details, and tasteful RGB lighting. It’s a unique look that you’ll love having on your gaming station. You also have high-performance liquid cooling and a 1000W power supply to keep all the components adequately powered.

What’s truly impressive about this PC is under the hood. This configuration is equipped with an AMD Ryzen 7 5800 processor, an octa-core, 16-thread chip with up to 4.60 GHz of max boost clock. This should give you some of the best performance possible, especially when paired with the 16GB of DDR4 memory. However, what elevates this setup to a great gaming PC is the graphics card. This model comes with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 with 12GB of GDDR6 memory — one of our favorite mid-tier graphics cards of all time. Not only can it handle current titles, but it also gives you some futureproofing for the next few years of gaming. Whether you’re playing an intense first-person shooter or an immersive, expansive adventure, you can expect tons of detail with smooth framerates out of this machine.

If you’re looking for a well-balanced, powerful gaming PC, you can’t go wrong with the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 gaming desktop. You can get this PC at Dell for only $1,300, a massive $550 discount on this standard price of $1,850. Hit the Buy Now button below as soon as possible — there’s no telling when this deal ends!

