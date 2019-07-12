Digital Trends
Deals

Amazon shaves $100 off Samsung Galaxy S9 ahead of Prime Day 2019

Kaitlyn Gilles
By
samsung galaxy s9 review
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

Although Amazon Prime Day is still a couple of days away, we’ve been able to identify a bunch of strong deals that dropped early and are already live, like this Samsung Galaxy S9 (64GB, Midnight Black). Usually retailing for $600, this sleek smartphone is currently selling at a discounted price of $only 499 on Amazon. If you’re a Samsung fan, you’re in luck. We’ve found other great Prime Day deals from the brand, including the Galaxy Tab E for only $167, price cuts on Samsung Galaxy and Gear smartwatches, and $83 off the Samsung Chromebook Pro. Additionally, we’re curating the best Prime Day deals on smartphones.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 may not be the latest smartphone released in the market, but that doesn’t mean it’s a less powerful phone with outdated features. After all, Samsung was one of the pioneers of bezel-less phones and the S9 has successfully kept the momentum going with a brilliant infinity display, a lightning-fast processor, plus an excellent camera.

Coming in at 5.8 inches, the S9 fits perfectly in the palm of your hands. At a glance, the S9 may not look far off from the S8 but certain improvements make this a worthy upgrade. The Infinity Display continues to stand out and deliver an immersive viewing experience from different angles. The S9 also sports a super AMOLED panel and a Quad HD+ (2,960 x 1,440) resolution so you get more vibrant colors coupled with a sharper picture quality. In comparison to the S8, the stereo speakers are now pro-tuned by AKG to bring you digital surround sound with Dolby Atmos. Just the combination of these features is a binge-watcher’s delight. The S9 hasn’t lost its edge as to having the best screens to date.

The built-in 4GB RAM and Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor makes for a smooth transition between apps. The new chipset also boasts of graphics enhancements that coincides with better gaming experience. For instance, games like The Sims: Mobile and Tekken would run fluidly, with no lags. Battery life won’t even stop you as this cool phone is equipped with a 3,000mAh battery and complemented with fast wireless charging.

The selling point of the Samsung Galaxy S9 is “The Camera. Reimagined.” The 12-megapixel dual aperture lens lets you capture photos in both bright and low-light conditions. Pro Mode is an added feature that enables you to manually adjust camera settings. With a radical 960 fps, this smartphone can take four times as many frames per second, and even has the option to slow down reality and enjoy it frame by frame. If you want to know more about the Galaxy S9’s camera and other specs, you can always skim through our DT team’s review.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 (64GB, Midnight Black) is a feature-packed smartphone can withstand splashes, spills, and even go up to 1.5 meters deep for half an hour with its IP68 rating. All this power can be within arm’s reach for $499 with Amazon’s deal. This is your chance to go big on features and score $101 in savings.

Scouting for more options? Check out what we have on Samsung, iPhones, and other smartphones.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Best deals and a preview of July 15 discounts
Up Next

The FTC will hit Facebook with a $5 billion fine over privacy violations
samsung chromebook pro review mem2
Deals

Samsung and Lenovo Chromebooks get some sneaky pre-Prime Day discounts 

Chromebooks have slowly but surely become a big part of the affordable laptop market.Now, ahead of Amazon Prime Day, the Samsung Pro Chromebook has been discounted down to just $467, and the Lenovo Chromebook C330 is now just $250.
Posted By William Hank
samsung galaxy watch 42mm watchface
Deals

Amazon slashes price on Samsung smartwatches before Prime Day 2019

Amazon sneaks early Prime Day 2019 treats before July 15. Our predictions of the best deals are coming through as we see discounts for smartwatches and other tech. Check these deals to save on wearables from Samsung.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
note 9 s pen shortcuts
Deals

Amazon swipes $270 off on Samsung Galaxy Note 9 before Prime Day

Amazon hacks the price of Samsung Galaxy Note 9 by a stunning $270, making it available for an impressive $730. Now, you won’t need to spend $1,000 just to have a flagship phone that can virtually do anything.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
Galaxy S10 Plus
Deals

Amazon shaves up to $135 off the Samsung Galaxy S10+ in time for Prime Day

Amazon cuts a deal on two Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus smartphones that slashes its list price of $900 by up to 13%. You can now get it in prism green for $785 or prism black for $780.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
Nintendo Switch deal walmart discount bundle sale Super Mario Odyssey
Deals

The best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for July 2019

Looking to score Nintendo's latest console? We've smoked out the best Nintendo Switch deals, including discounts on bundles that feature must-have games like Super Mario Odyssey, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and Zelda: Breath of the Wild.
Posted By Lucas Coll
apple ipad 9 7 inch 2018 back logo
Deals

Best Prime Day Apple deals: Early iPad, MacBook, and AirPods discounts

Although Prime Day hasn’t kicked off yet, there are still some nice Apple deals to be had ahead of the big event. We’ve rounded up a few right here, along with a quick and handy guide detailing what you can expect to see come Prime Day.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best laptop deals featured
Computing

Our best laptop deals for July 2019, including the discounted Dell XPS 13

Whether you need a new laptop for school or work, we have you covered. We've put together a list of the best laptop deals going right now, from discounted MacBooks to on-the-go gaming PCs.
Posted By Mark Coppock
Dell Inspiron 5680 review
Deals

Dell rivals Amazon Prime Day with XPS and Alienware gaming desktop deals

If you’re after a new work or gaming desktop PC that won't break the bank, Dell’s Black Friday in July sale has you covered: We’ve rounded up a few of the top deals from the event, all of which pack the latest hardware and great…
Posted By Lucas Coll
amazon echo alexa device bundle deals 2nd gen and dot 3rd 1500x1000
Deals

Prime Day 2019: AirPods, Echo devices, smartwatches, and iPad deals

Prime Day 2019 is coming fast and great early deals pop up every day. We've been tracking the hottest categories including smart home devices, 4K TVs, laptops, and headphones pulling out the best deals.
Posted By Bruce Brown
smart home trends ring beams
Deals

Best Prime Day smart home deals: Google Nest and Amazon Echo sales

Amazon Prime Day 2019 starts July 15 and runs for 48 hours through July 16, so it's time to start working on planning your strategy. If you have electronics on your wish list, holding off till Prime Day could save you a bucket of cash.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Amazon Fire 7 (2019) review
Deals

Amazon drops price of the Fire 7 tablet 3-pack bundle by 27% before Prime Day

While the Fire 7 tablet has its share of weaknesses, it’s still a solid and affordable option especially if you aim to use it for casual purposes. You can order the 3-pack bundle today for only $110 instead of $150.
Posted By Erica Katherina
Fitbit Versa review
Deals

Amazon knocks 15% off price of the Fitbit Versa ahead of Prime Day

Whether or not you’re a fitness buff, you’ll surely find love with the Fitness Versa Smartwatch. After all, it’s named “Versa” for its versatility. Take advantage of Amazon's early Prime Day deal and get yours for only $169.
Posted By Erica Katherina
Sony Wireless In-ear Sports Headphones
Deals

Sony wireless in-ear sports headphones are $50 off before Prime Day 2019

If you're after a rugged and water-resistant pair of workout earbuds, read on: The Bluetooth-connected Sony wireless in-ear sports headphones, which pack active noise canceling and boosted bass, are on sale right now for $50 off.
Posted By Lucas Coll
samsung uhd series smart tv amazon pre prime day deal flat 55 inch 4k 7
Deals

This Samsung UHD Series 7 Smart TV gets a price cut ahead of Amazon Prime Day

The Samsung Flat 55-Inch 4K UHD 7 Series Smart TV is an excellent midrange 4K TV with incredible picture quality and smart functionalities. Take advantage of this pre-Prime Day deal and get it for only $498 instead of $600.
Posted By Erica Katherina