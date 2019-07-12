Amazon shaves $100 off Samsung Galaxy S9 ahead of Prime Day 2019

Share

Although Amazon Prime Day is still a couple of days away, we’ve been able to identify a bunch of strong deals that dropped early and are already live, like this Samsung Galaxy S9 (64GB, Midnight Black). Usually retailing for $600, this sleek smartphone is currently selling at a discounted price of $only 499 on Amazon. If you’re a Samsung fan, you’re in luck. We’ve found other great Prime Day deals from the brand, including the Galaxy Tab E for only $167, price cuts on Samsung Galaxy and Gear smartwatches, and $83 off the Samsung Chromebook Pro. Additionally, we’re curating the best Prime Day deals on smartphones.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 may not be the latest smartphone released in the market, but that doesn’t mean it’s a less powerful phone with outdated features. After all, Samsung was one of the pioneers of bezel-less phones and the S9 has successfully kept the momentum going with a brilliant infinity display, a lightning-fast processor, plus an excellent camera.

Coming in at 5.8 inches, the S9 fits perfectly in the palm of your hands. At a glance, the S9 may not look far off from the S8 but certain improvements make this a worthy upgrade. The Infinity Display continues to stand out and deliver an immersive viewing experience from different angles. The S9 also sports a super AMOLED panel and a Quad HD+ (2,960 x 1,440) resolution so you get more vibrant colors coupled with a sharper picture quality. In comparison to the S8, the stereo speakers are now pro-tuned by AKG to bring you digital surround sound with Dolby Atmos. Just the combination of these features is a binge-watcher’s delight. The S9 hasn’t lost its edge as to having the best screens to date.

The built-in 4GB RAM and Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor makes for a smooth transition between apps. The new chipset also boasts of graphics enhancements that coincides with better gaming experience. For instance, games like The Sims: Mobile and Tekken would run fluidly, with no lags. Battery life won’t even stop you as this cool phone is equipped with a 3,000mAh battery and complemented with fast wireless charging.

The selling point of the Samsung Galaxy S9 is “The Camera. Reimagined.” The 12-megapixel dual aperture lens lets you capture photos in both bright and low-light conditions. Pro Mode is an added feature that enables you to manually adjust camera settings. With a radical 960 fps, this smartphone can take four times as many frames per second, and even has the option to slow down reality and enjoy it frame by frame. If you want to know more about the Galaxy S9’s camera and other specs, you can always skim through our DT team’s review.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 (64GB, Midnight Black) is a feature-packed smartphone can withstand splashes, spills, and even go up to 1.5 meters deep for half an hour with its IP68 rating. All this power can be within arm’s reach for $499 with Amazon’s deal. This is your chance to go big on features and score $101 in savings.

